Subaru wants seven more EVs by 2028

Subaru wants to add seven more EVs to its battery-powered fleet by 2028, joining the Solterra.

Subaru has confirmed it will boost its electric vehicle count to eight models by the year 2028, according to CEO Atsushi Osaki.

Osaki told investors of his EV plan – doubling the upcoming EV count from four to eight in the next five years – in a recent financial presentation. By the end of the decade, Subaru wants to be selling 600,000 battery-powered vehicles annually, 400,000 of which Subaru wants sold in the US.

A new partnership with Panasonic for batteries will help Subaru meet its new goals. The two companies will build new-generation cylindrical batteries that will first power an as-yet-unnamed EV due to debut before the end of this year.

Three of those new models will be SUVs, coming in addition to the Solterra expected here by the end of the year. They should land before the end of 2026, preceding the other four by two years.

At the local launch of the Crosstrek, Subaru NZ managing director, Wallis Dumper, said that some of the new EVs will use a Subaru architecture, while others will use Toyota know-how, like the Solterra. He also backed Subaru’s annual sales goals, saying it could be hitting 200,000 yearly BEV sales within the next few years.

“The brands who have had electrification are ahead of the game right now, but I’m a bit biassed,” he added.

“All of the Japanese [brands], they will have a plan, and we know the Subaru plan. All I can say is between now and each year for the next five years, we’re going to see so much change.”

According to Automotive News, Subaru wants to launch a new seven-seat electric SUV in the US in 2025, which the outlet says will be built by Toyota at its Kentucky factory.

Supplied This crazy racer is Subaru’s STI E-RA, boasting 800kW from four electric motors.

Other potential EVs include an electric WRX or STI sports car, with Subaru having previously shown off an 800kW electric sports car concept that could trickle down into the WRX brand.

The bonkers STI E-RA concept used four Yamaha-developed electric motors generating 200kW each, while the body featured a huge front splitter and rear wing, along with a diffuser the size of a small house and a roof-mounted intake.

Any road-going STI will almost certainly not have the same feature list, but it could use some of the tech. Even two of those motors, one mounted on each axle for AWD, would be plenty of power.