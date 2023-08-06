First drive: Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio-N is Mahindra's ladder-on-frame answer to the likes of the Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner. We drive it in India ahead of its local arrival.

Mention Indian carmaker Mahindra, and most people’s minds are likely to land on the brand’s extremely quirky Pik Up ute. I wouldn’t blame you for even questioning whether the brand is still operational in New Zealand.

Well, not only is Mahindra still kicking, the emerging marque is also in the process of arguably its most aggressive new product push ever, culminating in a relaunch of sorts in Australasia. Its cut-price XUV700 RAV4 rival is already in showrooms, and a host of other SUVs (some sporting a plug) are coming down the pipe.

Earlier this month, Stuff travelled to India to sample the brand’s next model destined for Kiwi roads; the Scorpio.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Mahindra's all-new Scorpio is a body-on-frame 4x4, continuing the brand's reputation for off-road ability.

Make me an instant expert: What do I need to know?

The Scorpio is a three-row SUV built on an off-road focused ladder chassis platform. In a New Zealand context, it is Mahindra’s answer to the likes of the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner, and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Power comes via a new mHawk 2.2-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder producing 129kW/400Nm, paired to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic and (in most models) Mahindra’s 4XPLOR on-the-fly four-wheel drive system. It’s rated to tow 2,500kg braked. Remove the load, and a fuel economy figure of 7.2L/100km is claimed.

Four variants are set to launch in New Zealand; a two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive Z8, and the flagship Z8L 4WD in 7-seater format or in a 6-seater layout with two ‘captain’s chairs’ in the second row. The rear-driven base model starts at $44,990, with 4WD models following from $47,990 (not including on-road costs). A top spec 7-seater model can be had for $49,990, landing just underneath the critical 50k marker, while the aforementioned captain’s chairs are a $1,000 premium. All four models cop a $4000 Clean Car fee.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Scorpio is known as a ‘Scorpio-N’ in other markets, including India.

With this pricing in mind, the Scorpio boasts a hefty price advantage of almost $10,000 over both the base Fortuner and sole surviving Pajero Sport VRX (soon to be replaced) and more than $20,000 over the Everest Trend. Its closest priced body-on-frame rival is the LDV D90, with the pair sharing the same base 4WD price and the Mahindra $6,000 cheaper at the top end.

Perhaps one could consider the Mahindra to also be a fascinating alternative to the Toyota RAV4 and its popular peers. Proper off-road abilities for comparable money is surely a tempting prospect for some.

A few years ago, one might’ve not given too much thought to all of this news given that the rugged ‘ute with a boot’ class seemed to be shrinking without much mourning. But these days it seems all bets are off. The new Everest has been a strong seller, and the wild success of models like the (admittedly much smaller) Suzuki Jimny show that there’s a thirst for SUVs with true off-road ability. And, as we found out over a week in India, the Scorpio is one such SUV.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Mahindra’s SUV Proving Grounds (MSPT) played a key role in the development of the Scorpio and the XUV700.

Outside

Whilst the Scorpio name is a new one to Kiwis, the same can’t be said in its homeland. Since its introduction in 2002, the first-gen Scorpio has been one of India’s most popular three-row off-roaders, known as a 4x4 for affluent spenders to be a bit patriotic with their dollars.

I mention this because the Scorpio’s history goes some way to explaining why it’s quite restrained in the looks department. Handsome from some angles and a little outdated looking from others, the Scorpio’s front fascia layout in particular leans heavily on the ‘outgoing’ Scorpio’s grille and headlights. Outgoing appears in air quotes since the old Scorpio is still on sale in India, sold as the ‘Scorpio Classic’.

Beyond the A-pillar, the Scorpio has become more rounded and conventional looking than its predecessor. Although it can’t match an Everest for street presence. Some of this comes from the Scorpio’s unique dimensions. At 4662mm long, the Scorpio is shorter than its body-on-frame peers. Its 2750mm wheelbase is shorter than average, too. These dimensions position it in a curious halfway house, combining a mid-size monocoque SUV footprint with the more platform, ride height (227mm), and off-roading hardware of a much more serious device.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Function leads form when it comes to the Mahindra’s cabin.

Inside

Those waiting for the Scorpio to fumble the ball – surrendering this newfound penchant for conventional design in favour of the weird and wacky – will need to keep waiting. Inside sits a straightforward dashboard framed around an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The switchgear placements mostly make sense. Top-spec models get a Sony sound system with subwoofer and wireless device charging. An old-school handbrake makes a welcome appearance, positioned next to the Scorpio’s terrain mode dial and four-wheel drive controls.

It’s all nice and simple; a feature that will surely be welcome amongst those who crave capable, no-frills motoring.

As with most cars, there are quirks. The terrain modes (Normal, Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand) take a long time to cycle through and select, the positioning of the exterior running boards make them a little awkward to use when entering and exiting, and the two-tone ‘chocolate’ upholstery hues come on a little too strong (a more uniform black alternative is said to be en route). There will also be those that would rather have a traditional top-hinged tailgate than the retro ‘barn door’ the Scorpio gets instead.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Leg room in the second row is more than adequate, with the third row offering solid space for children.

Behind said door sits 756L of storage space, which diminishes greatly when the third row of seats is erected. Despite the Mahindra’s comparatively small dimensions, space in the second and third row is solid. There is plenty of headroom in both rows. It’s a squeeze placing adults in sixth and seventh slots, but that’s not unusual within this segment.

One of the Scorpio’s biggest vices is its safety spec. It gets some features, like ESP and cruise control, but as it stands the model does not come with autonomous emergency braking – a vital inclusion if it wants a 5-star safety rating with Euro NCAP or ANCAP. AEB is reportedly in line to be added to the model’s spec next year, presumably before it gets crash tested Down Under.

On the road

Mahindra, probably rightly, decided that tossing a handful of New Zealand journalists on India’s incredibly manic public roads represented something of a risk. But, no matter, the roads we were able to drive the Scorpio on were still plenty impressive.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff India's Mahindra is serious about stepping up and becoming a mainstream carmaker, and there is no better example of that than its comprehensive SUV proving track.

The brand hosted us for a day at its recently launched multi-million dollar SUV Proving Grounds facility in Chennai, with the facility including an oval racetrack with 43.7-degree banking and one of the toughest man-made off-roading trails I’ve ever attempted. A few days later, we took the 4WD Scorpio to muddy, monsoon-blasted Aamby Valley City for another gravel jaunt. Both courses provided plenty of opportunities for the Scorpio to excel, and it did not disappoint.

To briefly qualify the proving grounds off-roading course, it featured articulation ruts almost twice as deep as anything I’ve seen in New Zealand – making the Scorpio lurch over like a hippo picking up change. Its corrugated and rock-strewn surfaces were some of the roughest I’ve seen, too, prompting a chorus of laughter from the occupants of my Scorpio on many occasions. The secondary course, meanwhile, was lined with slick, wet rock and boggy earth.

To say the Scorpio performed admirably would be an understatement. The Indian off-roader was clinical across both days of testing, regardless of what we threw at it. Its auto-locking rear differential and traditional low-range transfer case worked a treat throughout. It would often rescue itself from tricky gravel situations with simple persistence; the diff calculating how to remedy lack of traction and apply its solution in quick time. The MRF all-terrain rubber is fantastic, too, eating up slippery rock surfaces without any dramas.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Cocking a rear wheel in the air like a dog taking a leak, the Scorpio tackles Mahindra’s articulation course with ease.

And what of the Scorpio’s abilities on tarmac, where it will be driven the bulk of the time? Whilst we didn’t take it on public roads, we did drive it extensively over a smorgasbord of different surfaces. Ride refinement, stability (it uses a double-wishbone system up front, coils in the rear) and NVH are all big wins for the Scorpio. At 100kph, it feels as isolated and quiet as anything else in class. And that plush, planted ride feel was also evident at 160kph on Mahindra’s banked oval test track.

Chuck in a corner, and the Scorpio reacts about as well as you could hope for a body-on-frame SUV. It wallows and rolls a little, sure, but so too does the rest of the ladder-based pack. Its level of body roll never got to the point of feeling like its inside wheels would part with the ground. If you corner at excessive pace you’re much more likely to face understeer – a preferred outcome.

As its 129kW/400Nm figures indicate, the 2.2-litre isn’t what you’d call quick. But it’s not strained, either. The sprint to 100kph takes just over 10 seconds, but more importantly, the 2.2 was an adequate dance partner in the dirty stuff, offering up healthy torque and punch when requested.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Monsoon conditions washed away half of the Aamby Valley City off-road course before we got there.

There was one other thing.

During our testing of the Scorpio, the New Zealand motoring media set uncovered two issues with its software. The first was a known fault with the XUV700; a start-stop logic issue that sees the whole car turn off if you disengage the function when the car is standing still and start-stop has switched the engine off. The second was the car’s deployment of a ‘limp mode’ if the driver switched from the brake pedal to sudden throttle too quickly.

Evidently, Mahindra works bloody quickly. Following a few animated phone calls and meetings, the latter limp mode issue was remedied in the space of a few days (Mahindra even invited us to test their findings). The start-stop issue is on the list, too, with the brand hoping to fix it within a few weeks.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Handsome or boring? The Scorpio’s styling isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but it works.

Why would I buy it?

It’s hard to think of any new car that displays this much capability and value for less than 50 grand. In this high tech, inflation-impacted age, the amount of genuine bargains in the car market has well and truly dwindled. Surprising refinement, subtle looks, decent space, and a standard five-year/150,000km warranty are all welcome additions, too.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

The Scorpio doesn’t feel as contemporary as the bulk of its ladder-frame rivals – many of which have either recently been updated (Everest) or are about to be updated (Pajero Sport, Prado). Its lack of active safety kit and power might grate some customers, too. The Scorpio’s lack of local brand appeal is arguably its greatest hurdle to cross. But, with Mahindra’s star rapidly rising overseas, perhaps that’s about to change.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Boot space with the third row of seats in place is minimal. Folded flat, you get 756L of volume.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It might lean over in the corners, but the Scorpio still handles corners decently thanks to well weighted steering and Mahindra’s suspension tuning.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Ample suspension travel, short overhangs, and a smaller wheelbase than most help the Scorpio off-road.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Mahindra’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel makes up for its power and torque figures with solid refinement.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The third-row seats offer solid legroom in the context of the segment, and are quick to fold away.