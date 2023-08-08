A $2m Ford? Rare supercar emerges for sale in NZ

One of the most fascinating and sought after supercars of the modern era has emerged for sale in New Zealand on Trade Me, priced at almost $2m.

Just two of Ford’s last-generation mid-engined GT exist in the country, and one of them – a Shadow Black 2018 example – is on the hunt for a new home.

Listed in Christchurch, the sleek GT has just 1,122km indicated on its odometer. In its listing, Team Hutchinson Ford boasts that the car was purchased with more than $120,000 of factory extras. It even comes with some photos of the car being built by Multimatic in Ontario, Canada.

Supplied Flying buttresses and an active rear spoiler headline the GT’s incredible aero.

All of this can be yours for the princely sum of $1,953,450. And yes, that includes the car’s Clean Car Discount fee.

Powering the motorsport-inspired Ford is a mid-mounted 3.5-litre EcoBoost turbo V6 developing 450kW of power. It might not be the roaring V8 some fans expected to see propelling the GT, but nevertheless it’s capable of sending the GT to 100kph in 3.3 seconds.

Like any mid-engined supercar worth its salt, the GT is built around a lightweight, ultra stiffened platform, in this case combining a carbon fibre central cell with aluminium front and rear subframes.

Supplied The GT’s cabin looks minimalist, until you check out the flurry of buttons on the steering wheel ...

Carbon-ceramic Brembo stoppers and bespoke Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 rubber helps make it a cornering demon – complementing the model’s carbon fibre body construction and comprehensive exoskeletal aerodynamics.

The launch of the second-generation GT (third if you count the original legendary GT40) was unique for a few different reasons.

Firstly, the model was produced as the basis for Ford’s GT-LM motorsport programme. Whilst this programme was successful, culminating in a memorable 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on debut, it also attracted ire from rivals as the race car’s debut came before the road car it was meant to be based off.

The GT’s rollout to customers was also unique. Early customers were made to sign an agreement where they would pledge to not sell their GTs within the first two years of ownership in order to prevent speculators and onsellers from muddying the market.

This push from Ford was immediately tested when actor and WWE superstar John Cena attempted to sell his GT before the two-year window was up, triggering a high profile legal case between Ford and Cena.

Inevitably, when the GT turned 2-years-old, oodles and oodles of pristine examples begin to come out of the woodwork, with prices quickly skyrocketing. Initially priced at almost $600,000 retail, GTs are now known to fetch more than double that in the US.

Ford finally finished up production of the GT in 2022, having made a total of 1,350 units over a six-year period.