What's this electric Toyota Hilux ute doing in Australia?

The Revo BEV concept is an interesting teaser of the Hilux’s presumed electrified future.

Toyota’s first fully electric ute, the Hilux Revo BEV concept it unveiled in December of last year, has reportedly landed in Australia.

The Australian Electric Vehicle Association, an EV advocacy group across the ditch, posted images of the plug-in pick-up to social media earlier this week, showing it parked at Fremantle Port.

Inevitably, the sighting has prompted plenty of speculation as to why the pick-up is there in the first place. In a statement provided to Australian outlet CarExpert, a Toyota Australia spokesperson confirmed that the Hilux EV is in the country “for internal review”.

Behind that big charger port is a CCS plug.

“Given the popularity of Hilux in Australia, we are grateful our parent company agreed to send this concept car here for internal review,” the spokesperson said.

“BEVs are one of multiple options Toyota is examining and developing globally to help our customers on their journey to carbon neutrality, leaving no-one behind.”

Drive has published speculation that the electric Hilux might be in town for a potential appearance at this month’s RFID in Energy, Mining, & Construction Conference in Perth, as talks around ‘carbon-neutral mining’ swell in Australia.



Additional images shared by Australian Electric Vehicle Association show that the concept features a CCS port, and what appears to be a rear-mounted electric motor.

As previously reported, the Hilux Revo BEV sports a new grille area with a much tinier air opening, new badging on the doors and tailgate, and a charging port on the passenger side behind the front wheel.

Details like power, torque, and battery size were not confirmed at the model’s unveiling at its Thailand unveiling. It may use the same 71.4kWh battery and 150kW single motor or 160kW dual-motor set-up from the bZ4X SUV.

Whilst EV utes are already on the market in North America, they continue to be something of an enigma amongst the Asian-built double-cab utes sold in Australia and New Zealand.

LDV’s eT60 remains the only EV pick-up offered on either side of the Tasman. BYD’s all-new pick-up is set to be next off the rank, with the brand confirming earlier this week that the still to be revealed ute is set for local arrival in the second half of 2024.