Jason Momoa riding in classic drop-top Land Rover, but it's not road legal

Jason Momoa is a dedicated Land Rover fan. He owns at least two examples of the classic British 4x4.

It appears that even Hollywood stars can get caught out by requirements for Kiwi motorists to renew their vehicle rego annually.

Actor Jason Momoa has been riding around Ponsonby in a flash Land Rover – but it's not technically fit for the road with the rego having expired more than a year ago.

Since the premiere of the latest explosion-filled instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise launched on big screens in May, the villainous lead of Fast X has been spotted all over New Zealand.

On Wednesday the Aquaman lead was photographed leaving Ponsonby Rd store Search and Destroy in the passenger seat of a classic long-wheelbase 1979 Land Rover Series III 4x4 convertible – Momoa and his co-pilot defying the temperate Auckland weather, exposed to the elements by the Land Rover’s lack of a roof.

However, according to records obtained from Waka Kotahi, the Land Rover’s vehicle licencing, commonly referred to as a ‘rego’, expired in March last year. It would cost $54.74 to renew the rego to August 9, 2024.

The Automobile Association has a warning for Momoa – if the vehicle is not renewed, it could face being de-registered and could not legally be driven on New Zealand’s roads until it had been rigorously rechecked.

AA spokesperson Terry Collins said that vehicles are typically automatically deregistered from the national system a year after their licence lapses.

To get the car legal again, it has to undergo a full inspection and be assessed as if it were entering the country for the first time.

“It’s a little bit of a red flag when they get de-registered because it could have been subject to an insurance claim. Getting a car registered again is not as simple as getting a WOF.

“It’s a bit silly to let it happen, because you can get the registration put on hold if the car is just sitting in a garage or a showroom.”

If Momoa had forgotten to renew the vehicle’s rego, he wouldn’t be the only one. In 2011, the Motor Trade Association estimated that as much 20% of road users were either unlicensed or drove their vehicle without a warrant of fitness.

“You get plenty of warnings in the mail from Waka Kotahi. It’s the vehicle owner’s responsibility to get it done,” Collins said.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi confirmed that the Land Rover was at risk of being deregistered, but could not say why that hadn’t automatically happened, by the time of publish.

Momoa is a known Land Rover owner and enthusiast. On at least one occasion, he arrived on the set of Fast X with two personally owned Land Rovers; a 1948 Series 1 short-wheelbase and a 1969 long-wheelbase ‘Dormobile’.

In a video with Fast X co-star Tyrese Gibson, Momoa explained that the Dormobile was the perfect companion for camping trips with his children. Outfitted as a camper, its cabin features a stove, sink, and a pop-top that enables a pair of bunk beds.

“They are not fast and furious, they are slow and curious. [...] I just like the stuff,” said Momoa.

The actor’s personal collection of vehicles is said to include at least two classic Land Rovers, a current Range Rover, a flurry of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and a pink Cadillac named Bernadette.

On Wednesday night Momoa showed up in the wheels to launch his new vodka, Meili.