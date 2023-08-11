MG confirms MG4 XPower will land here this year

The MG4 XPower, a hot hatch with more power than a Mercedes-AMG, is coming to New Zealand.

MG has confirmed the mighty MG4 XPower will indeed land in New Zealand, expected by the end of the year.

At the launch of the MG4 electric hatchback, MG’s Australia and New Zealand boss, Peter Ciao, said: “100% I will supply [the XPower] model to the New Zealand market.”

He wouldn’t be drawn on price or an exact date, but expect it to sit north of $70,000 considering the current 77kWh Essence MG4 costs $63,990. In the UK, the XPower retails for £36,495, which converts to just under NZ$77,000.

Supplied The current MG4 rangetopper, the 77kWh Essence, costs $64k.

It would be a remarkable feat to keep the XPower beneath the $80k Clean Car limit not only for the full $7015 rebate, but also because the dual-motor, 320kW/600Nm powertrain is knocking on the door of the $92,500 Tesla Model 3 Performance.

It’s also remarkably close to combustion hot-hatch benchmarks like the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and Audi RS 3, both of which cost comfortably over $100k.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The XPower offers the same power as the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.

MG says the XPower will hit 100kph in 3.8 seconds, 0.1s quicker than the AMG but still slightly behind the Model 3 Performance’s 3.4-second sprint.

Coming with the power bump are recalibrated springs and dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars, and sharper steering. Overall suspension stiffness has been increased by 25%, MG says.

Also debuting is a new Dynamic Cornering Control System, which uses an electronically locking differential and ‘Intelligent Motor Control’ for torque vectoring between all four wheels.

Supplied Also coming to New Zealand is the two-seater Cyberster, expected next year.

The jury is still out on if the XPower will outperform the Audi, Mercedes and Tesla competition in the real world – initial overseas reviews seem split – and while it doesn’t stack up on the power figures, Cupra’s electric Born is a cracking electric hatchback to throw around.

We should know more about pricing and an actual debut date before the end of 2023.

Ciao also confirmed that the Cyberster is currently planned for 2024, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of MG. We’re currently in line to receive the electric two-seater, with an MG Motor New Zealand spokesperson previously saying: “I can confirm that we will be bringing the MG Cyberster to New Zealand and hope to have more exciting news to share in due course.”

The single-motor RWD base model is said to pack 231kW of power, while the dual-motor AWD flagship ups that figure to a combined 400KW, with a top speed of 200kph.