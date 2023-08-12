Watch: Divers discover more than 30 cars in a single lake

Volunteer divers searching a lake in Florida for missing persons late last week stumbled across a surprise when they discovered a total of 32 destroyed cars submerged in the water.

The lake in Dural, South Florida, near Miami International Airport was being investigated by the United Search Corps, with local police divers and tow vehicles collaborating earlier this week to assist with extracting the numerous hunks of decaying metal.

It has been reported that some of the cars being recovered have been in the lake for around two decades.

Supplied An Acura Legend from the late 1980s or early 1990s was amongst the first cars pulled from the lake.

“We received information from a citizen on Sunday that apparently he was diving out here. He appeared to observe what appeared to be several dozen vehicles that had been dumped in this lake,” police detective Alvaro Zabaleta told NBC-2 News.

“Once we received this information, our divers unit immediately collaborated with other agencies at the police department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue so we could put this operation together in order to be able to recover all of the vehicles.”

The search group had been looking through the lake in an effort to solve missing persons cold cases, with the hopes of finding vehicles belonging to people reported missing.

Supplied Following the first discovery last Sunday, police joined the search on Monday. It remains ongoing.

Zabaleta believes that the vehicles are more likely to be stolen cars dumped by thieves. The first car pulled from the water, a 2002 Nissan Altima, was indeed reported stolen.

“[Stolen cars] are most likely the type of vehicles that we are going to find here dumped in this lake. Vehicles that were abandoned and they wanted to get rid of them. Or those that were taken for a joy ride, they were stolen and were dumped inside the lake,” he said.

America has a growing community of volunteer divers and diving groups searching for stolen or missing cars in lakes and inlets. Along with solving cold cases, retrieving these cars from waters can have environmental benefits.

The United Search Corp is one of several diving organisations with a presence on YouTube. One of the most popular groups, Adventures with Purpose, boasts that it has solved 29 cold cases. It has almost 3m subscribers on the platform.

“We’re here trying to solve missing persons cold cases. When we discover a spot like this with multiple vehicles, it indicates that a crime where they’re disposing the vehicles and hiding them from law enforcement,” volunteer diver Ken Fleming told WSVN 7.

Fleming and the rest of the United Search Corps diving crew had been investigating the lake in the hopes of finding a car connected to a missing persons cold case regarding a person who went missing after picking someone up from the nearby Miami airport.

Along with the Altima, other cars shown being pulled out of the lake included a late 1980s Acura Legend Coupe, a Cadillac de Ville of the same vintage, and a 1990s Ford E-Series van.