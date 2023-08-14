The Prime Minister's new ride? BMW's armoured EV unveiled

It might look like a normal i7, but the Protect is built from the ground up to be impenetrable.

This article originally appeared on Motoringnz.com

BMW has unveiled an armoured version of its fully electric sedan flagship, the i7 Protection; the perfect vehicle for dignitaries, presidents, and – potentially – local ministers wanting both protection and low-emissions luxury.

Unveiled internationally late last week, the armoured i7 offers bullet and bomb-proof resilience. Although it remains to be seen whether it will appear in the local Government fleet.

New Zealand already has an armoured Seven in the Crown fleet. It’s thought to be a petrol V12, now getting on, being a two generations’-old FO3 series vehicle bought more than two decades ago. The special car was kept when the current fleet of 32 diesel G11 Series Sevens were secured in 2015.

Supplied Bullet-proof glass complements its protection-spec doors and armoured steel construction.

Ironically, it’s required primarily when New Zealand plays host to visiting international high-ups requiring a high level of security in event they don’t have the wherewithal to bring their own wheels.

The Crown’s current VIP cars are now thought to be due for renewal under the All of Government Vehicles procurement process, overseen by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), but the whole process seems shrouded in secrecy.

Previous Government BMW fleet contracts have centred around runout versions of the luxury limousine – models that were at the end of their production cycle and due for replacement by the factory. Government policy now being to favour electric over conventional internal combustion engines whenever possible has short-circuited that policy.

Supplied The BMW i7 Protection is BMW's fully electric armoured luxury car for dignitaries, presidents, and ministers.

In a brief statement provided earlier today, BMW New Zealand would not confirm whether the i7 Protection was being evaluated by the Government. “BMW maintains a policy of not commenting on our relationships with the government or matters concerning security vehicles,” it said.

Back then, it was surmised the i7 Protection would be in development, but at that time little was known about it.

Now BMW in Munich has sent out a release, in which they state the car is the first armoured electric sedan to be offered by a car manufacturer. It’s an alternate to a petrol, 760Li grade model also created to identical protective spec.

Supplied The New Zealand Government and BMW have yet to confirm whether it will be acquiring an i7 Protection for the Crown fleet.

Both are certified to VR9 protection standards, which signals security against various levels of gunfire (including high-velocity and armour-piercing shells) and explosive devices.

The glass used provides the highest level of protection for a civilian protection vehicle. The armoured body can be upgraded to an even tougher VPAM10 classification as an option.

BMW says the appearance of the vehicles is similar to regular variants and is more discreet than protection vehicles that are converted post-production.

Matthew Hansen / Stuff Stuff attends the Australasian launch of the all-new BMW 7 Series ahead of its arrival in New Zealand later this year.

The latest models benefit from a newly engineered Protection Core. This concept sees the car's entire supporting structure built from armoured steel to form a self-supporting protective cell, which is then combined with protection-spec doors, armouring for the underbody and roof, and safety glass.

Occupants can expect protection from explosives underneath the car, as well as from drone attacks.

Specially developed PAX run flat tyres from Michelin enable the cars to continue driving when fully deflated.

A variety of custom options are available, including a fresh-air supply system, a fire extinguishing system, flashing lights, radio transceivers and flag poles.

The weights of the vehicles have not been disclosed, however if past armoured 7 Series sedans are a guide, upgrades may add as much as a tonne to the 2.7 tonnes of the standard i7.

The i7 Potection has same dual-motor setup as the showroom i7 M70 xDrive, producing up to 400kW and 745Nm, but the extra kilos dull the performance, with 0-100kmh in nine seconds. Basically, twice the time taken by the regular version.

BMW offers specialised driver training courses for chauffeurs, while a global network of experts is said to provide worldwide service and support specific to the Protection vehicles.