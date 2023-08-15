Nascar boss hints at Shane van Gisbergen contract deal

As Nascar’s silly season continues to heat up, it is becoming less likely that New Zealand’s Shane van Gisbergen will compete in the top flight ‘Cup Series’ full-time in 2024.

Speaking to local media following the completion of yesterday’s event at the Indianapolis Road Course, where van Gisbergen finished 10th, Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks opened up about some of the challenges that could block van Gisbergen from making a stunning full-time debut in 2024.

Since van Gisbergen’s history-making win in Chicago last month, Marks and his Trackhouse Racing outfit (which ran van Gisbergen’s Project 91 entry) have been tipped as frontrunners to field an entry for the three-time Supercars champion – jumping from two full-time entries to three in the process.

Although a formal deal between van Gisbergen and Trackhouse has yet to be confirmed for 2024, Marks is confident that the Kiwi will be joining his stable in one way or another.

“We’re working hard right now on putting a deal together for him. It’s my plan that he will race at Trackhouse next year alongside some of our partners and Chevrolet family,” said Marks.

“He wants to do this. He’s done everything he wants to do in Australia, and he’s really excited, and he’s really, really good. [...] His rate of adaptation is such that we really believe that this is a guy that can be a star in this sport.

“We’re working on a transition next year for him, get him a lot of experience, a lot of track time in different divisions, and really be intelligent and methodical about how we build that programme,” Marks added. “And then we’ll see what the future holds.”

Marks keenly admitted that expansion is on Trackhouse Racing’s horizon, and that it’s hoped van Gisbergen will play a core role in that expansion. But, he noted that the process in obtaining a third ‘charter’ will make it tricky.

Supplied Nascar’s charter system appears to be the biggest barrier between van Gisbergen and a 2024 Cup campaign.

Nascar has 36 active charters in its grid, with each charter granting its owner guaranteed entry to the full Nascar calendar. It is possible to compete without a charter, but drivers doing so need to successfully qualify for each race. The price of charters has skyrocketed in recent times, with reports putting the value of a single charter at approximately US$30m.

“I don’t have a charter, [and] I don’t know if it matters,” said Marks.

“The charter thing is a funny business right now. I think that there’s probably a tipping point. I’m running a racing business here. I don’t have a billion-dollar company that I can lean on like that.

“The barrier of entry is high financially right now for a charter. I’m not convinced you have to have one to go and race. We’re going to try and expand and grow as a business, it’s not 100% dependent on us [buying] a charter.”

Supplied Van Gisbergen is the first driver to earn back-to-back top 10s in their first two Nascar starts in more than four decades.

If Cup isn’t an option, Van Gisbergen’s 2024 programme will most likely hinge around either a full-time season in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series or in the Nascar Xfinity Series, with a selection of cameo appearances in the Cup Series thrown in for good measure.

Whilst Trackhouse does not have a team in either feeder category, it does have partnership deals with Niece Motorsports in the Craftsman Series and Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. The latter partnership has seen Trackhouse driver Ross Chastain make several Xfinity starts this year.

Marks didn’t rule out even putting van Gisbergen into the occasional ‘late model’ feeder event at the end of this year to get his oval experience up.

Supplied Making his Craftsman Truck debut and oval debut on the Friday night, van Gisbergen spent most of the race battling on the edge of the top 15.

Van Gisbergen’s 10th-place finish might not have created as much buzz as his Chicago win, but it was nevertheless an impressive feat – the Red Bull ace becoming the first driver to kick off their Nascar career with back-to-back top-10 finishes since Terry Labonte in 1978.

He also comfortably outperformed the other high-profile ‘road course ringers’ entered in the event. His Supercars rival Brodie Kostecki was the next-best international, finishing 22nd. Former DTM champ and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, and 2021 Le Mans winner Kamui Kobayashi finished 24th, 28th, and 33rd respectively.

‘SVG’ spent the majority of the race planted at the edge of the top 10, with a sticky throttle pedal, slow pitstops, and a surprise lack of safety car periods preventing a charge through the order.

Supplied Whilst Trackhouse Racing doesn’t have an Xfinity Series or Craftsman Series team, it does have partnerships with existing teams.

“He had a lot of adversity thrown at him today because the engine wasn’t really running right, we didn’t have very good pit stops, the car wasn’t really where he wanted it to be, so he battled back and got a top-10 finish,” said Marks.

For Marks, van Gisbergen’s Truck Series and paved oval debut, held on Friday night at the nearby Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP), was the more important race of the weekend. There, van Gisbergen qualified 28th before finishing a credible 19th – having only enjoyed a few minutes of testing and while using a back-up truck.

“I think that his talent, when he goes through the learning process on an oval, I think really quickly he’ll get up to speed,” Marks added.

“I continue to learn about him and continue to be impressed by him. To me, the big thing this weekend was his truck race at IRP. That was the biggest part of the weekend as far as his development and learning.

“He’d never driven an oval track in his life. He woke up on Friday morning and had 15 laps of truck practice, finished in the top 20, stayed on the lead lap until 10 laps to go. And that was an indication of how quickly he can adapt and learn.”