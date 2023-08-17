We bid farewell to the incredible Nissan R35 GT-R with one last drive

The Nissan Skyline GT-R was, and still is, my absolute favourite car ever built. Specifically the R32 generation, the one that Australian officials got all upset at because it utterly dominated the Australian Touring Cars Championship in the early 1990s, earning the nickname ‘Godzilla’ in the process.

I like it because I like Japanese cars, I like turbocharged stuff over supercharged stuff, and because those in my family that keep up with Supercars are (were) Holden fans ... and it’s the law to antagonise your family as often as possible.

But with ever-rising prices on the second-hand market, owning an R32 GT-R remains something of a dream. In fact, you can get an R35 GT-R for cheaper than a 40-year-old Skyline, and it’s a much faster car. Doesn’t have the same soul, of course, but if you want raw performance …

Nile Bijoux/Stuff These tail lights, unmistakable.

The R35 GT-R has been around in the same general form since 2007, which is simultaneously five years and a hundred years in the past. Did you know kids born in 2007 can legally drive now? Sorry for ruining your day.

That means, regardless of year, you’re getting the same basic package of a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6, six-speed dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive, and bragging rights of beating Porsche around the Nurburgring.

With this in mind, along with thoughts of about $80,000 I definitely have ready to spend on an old sports car, I figured the best way to experience the GT-R would be to ask Nissan if there were any on the press fleet.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The hand-built 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 develops 419kW/632Nm; Nissan adopting plenty of mild tweaks here and there over its lengthy tenure.

Unfortunately the New Zealand arm didn’t have any, as the last shipments were already spoken for by people with actual money, but Nissan Australia actually has the very last GT-R ever registered over there, an absolutely gorgeous T-Spec finished in Millenium Jade. And, since I was over in Melbourne anyway …

Turning on and setting off in the T-Spec was pretty special, for obvious emotional reasons but also because it was immediately apparent that those old “it drives like a PlayStation game” criticisms have aged like milk.

Even at 50kph, heading out towards the Dandenong Ranges, I could feel so much through the steering wheel and pedals. The steering is tight and reactive, the transmission shifts quickly even in Normal mode, and it sounds as menacing as it should.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Tsunemi Ooyama is one of four ‘takumi’ master engine builders at Nissan. He did good with this one, too.

Getting out into the quieter roads and opening the taps a bit reveals just a hint at the true character of the GT-R. It’s a monster with a bellowing exhaust note with the toggles all in R mode, upshifts snapping and urging the world’s most aerodynamic brick on with a ferocity rarely seen in this age of electric steering and electric power.

On these winding roads, I’d barely get into third before getting on the picks for the next corner. Then it’s down into second, listen to the backfires for a second, turn on, blast out of the corner and rinse and repeat. It’s an absolutely fantastic drive, and I was exploring maybe half of what the GT-R could really do.

The quick and firm steering rack means you can really feel the undulations of the road beneath the tyres, while the ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system means you have more grip than you know what to do with. It really is like the car is an extension of yourself.

In a way, I can sort of see where those gaming comparisons came from, because it turns almost telepathically, but how on Earth that would ever be a bad thing is beyond me.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Watch the GT-R Nismo and Darren Kelly's R35 drift machine do their thing at the Hampton Downs circuit.

The cabin is dated, for sure. The infotainment screen is the size of a postage stamp compared with the Imax screens of today and the gauges are analogue, save for a tiny digital readout inside the speedo. But it’s all functional and easy to use.

That’s perhaps except for the old navigation system. At least there are fewer buttons here than the original model. That change happened back in 2016.

Of course, if you actually know the area you’re driving in, you’ll have the display set to the Gran Turismo-designed performance screen to monitor the various readouts of vehicle data. Because it’s just awesome.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Attractive? Maybe. Imposing? Absolutely.

They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but the GT-R is one you really should meet. And get to know, if you can, because it’s absolutely fantastic.

Sure, it won’t give the greenie in you the warm fuzzies over reducing carbon emissions. Indeed, rumours have been swirling for years that the GT-R nameplate will one day return attached to a some kind of fully electric coupe. All up in the air, of course.

Nevertheless, if you want a supercar built not only for you as a driver but for the 14-year-old kid within, the R35 GT-R is spectacular. It’s a real shame they aren’t selling here any more, although it makes sense with sales sitting in single digits for the past few years.

But, given they cost broadly the same now, would I get an R32 or an R35? Hmmm. A return trip to Melbourne might be in order to check out the first-ever R32 GT-R registered in Australia …

Bonus images

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The R35 shows its age inside today, but this was all groundbreaking stuff back in 2007.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff No fancy touchscreen drive mode stuff, instead you get a set of big chunky switches.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The T-Spec is the final R35 model destined to be sold Down Under.