Indian 4x4 icon heading to New Zealand showrooms?

As Mahindra squares up for another go at the New Zealand market, a push to expand its model line-up could include an Indian off-roading cult classic. And, it might be electric.

The Thar was born out of Mahindra’s Jeep Willys production lineage. The brand was one of several carmakers to secure a contract to build Willys Jeeps in the late 1940s, and it has never stopped. The Thar and its more agricultural cousin, the Roxor, are still produced in significant numbers today.

The Thar has been linked to an Australasian start on several occasions, only for it to be blocked from entry by legal challenge from Jeep’s parent company Stellantis, on the grounds of it looking too similar to the Jeep Wrangler.

Supplied The current-generation 3-door Thar is a cult hero in its native India.

Speaking to New Zealand media during a roundtable discussion earlier this month, Mahindra & Mahindra automotive division president Veejay Ram Nakra would not be drawn into commenting on the Thar’s Australasian status.

However, Stuff understands that Mahindra has a firm desire to launch the Thar in New Zealand in future as a rival to other gruff off-roaders like the Suzuki Jimny, the upcoming GWM Tank, and inevitably the aforementioned Wrangler.

The last time the clash between Mahindra and Jeep came to a head was in 2021.

Supplied Previous attempts to launch the Thar in Australia have been blocked by legal actions from Jeep.

Mahindra had openly shared that it planned to launch the Thar in Australia, going as far as bringing one in to test on Aussie roads. This prompted a Federal Court of Australia filing, with Mahindra forced to confirm it would not sell the current Thar in the country.

In a statement at the time, Stellantis said that it was “pleased that Mahindra has conceded and undertaken that they will not import, market or sell the current Thar vehicle in Australia and will provide prior notice to [Jeep] before bringing any future model or variant of the Thar into Australia”.

Mahindra may well be waiting for the Thar’s next facelift to break cover before going for the jugular Down Under. Its facelift could further distance the model’s aesthetics from appearing like a Wrangler copycat. The facelift could also include full electrification.

Supplied The Thar.e’s battery sizes weren’t confirmed at launch, but its INGLO platform can accommodate units up to 80kWh.

Speaking of, overnight Mahindra unveiled its all-new Thar.e Electric Concept in South Africa. Unveiled as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the Thar.e is built on a different platform to its ICE cousin, in the form of the brand’s INGLO-P1 architecture.

The sci-fi design distances itself from any inevitable Wrangler comparisons, particularly with its radically different grille area, headlights, and tail lights. Power and torque figures haven’t been detailed, but the Thar.e will feature a dual-motor powertrain and fourwheel drive.

Local reports speculate that a production version of the Thar.e will be launched in India in late 2024 or early 2025. Should that come to pass, expect some form of New Zealand berth to be pencilled in for 2025.

Supplied The Thar.e’s sci-fi looks continue inside.

As far as the current Thar goes, it is currently solely offered in short-wheelbase two-door guise, with either a 87kW 1.5-litre diesel (rear-wheel drive models only), a 97kW 2.2-litre diesel, or a 112kW/320Nm turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol.

To put the current three-door model in context, at 3985mm long and 1820mm wide, it is around 500mm longer than a Jimny and just over 200mm shorter than a three-door Wrangler.

Along with electrification, Mahindra is also known to be testing long-wheelbase five-door Thars, broadening the model’s appeal to a wider audience.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff India's Mahindra is serious about stepping up and becoming a mainstream carmaker, and there is no better example of that than its comprehensive SUV proving track.

Jeep’s Australasian stoush with Stellantis echoes a similar fight the brand has faced in America over the Roxor, a model it sells there as a UTV. Based even closer to the marque’s Willys roots, Stellantis has sued Mahindra several times over the Roxor’s design.

Stellantis won its case against Mahindra over the 2018 and 2019 Roxor. And it tried to repeat this action when Mahindra debuted the 2020 Roxor – only to be denied. The Eastern District Court of Michigan ruled just last month that Mahindra is allowed to produce and sell its 2020 and beyond Roxor in North America.