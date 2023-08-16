Mahindra reveals next-gen ute, and it's coming our way

The Global Pik Up Concept is Mahindra’s more mainstream take on the double-cab ute segment.

Mahindra continues to be on a tear. Overnight the Indian carmaker unveiled its Thar.e, an electric version of its cult hero off-roader. And, it also whipped the sheets off its next-gen Pik Up ute, too.

Those familiar with the outgoing Pik Up will know that it’s one of the quirkiest single- and double-cab utes on the market, with its oddball looks and tall cab. Its replacement, unveiled as the ‘Global Pik Up’, opts for a much more mainstream character.

Strictly speaking, the next-gen Pik Up is still a concept vehicle. But, it’s a concept that is slated for production. Local reports indicate that a production version of the Pik Up will likely appear in 2025.

Supplied The Pik Up debuted via rendered video footage, as well as appearing on stage at Mahindra’s FutureScape conference in South Africa.

The lack of a production-ready Pik Up hasn’t deterred Mahindra’s New Zealand arm, which confirmed earlier today that the model is set to be offered in New Zealand. Our market is expected to be one of the first in the world to get the model.

Whilst Mahindra has yet to detail the Pik Up’s full mechanicals, the model is known to be based on the same ladder-chassis platform as the recently launched Scorpio. It’s expected that the pair will subsequently share the same powertrain, transmission, and four-wheel drive system.

Supplied The Pik Up is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel as the Scorpio.

This means that the Pik Up is set to be shod with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 129kW/400Nm paired to either a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual. That makes it 35kW/100Nm less powerful than Ford’s 2.0-litre biturbo yardstick from its Ranger XLT and Wildtrak.

One omission from the Pik Up reveal was the model’s towing capacity. With the outgoing model only able to lug up to 2500kg braked, it is hoped that this new model will be able to post the industry standard 3500kg.

Whilst specific details about features are scarce, Mahindra’s press release on the Pik Up mentions that the model will be built to meet global crash safety standards, headlined by Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

The brand mentions that the ute will feature advanced safety technologies, including level 2 autonomous features like radar cruise control and lane keep assist. It adds that the Pik Up will feature “immersive audio”, presumably signalling that it will also get a Sony sound system like its Scorpio cousin.

“The new Global Pik Up marks a significant step in Mahindra's Go-Global strategy. This robust and tough vehicle, engineered with cutting-edge technology, is not only versatile and capable but also meets high standards of safety,” said Mahindra & Mahindra automotive sector president, Veejay Nakra.

“Our move with the Global Pik Up is poised to not only reinforce our presence in existing markets but also pave the way to new frontiers.”

“This Global Pik Up from Mahindra, based on the tough and versatile new-gen ladder frame platform is engineered to deliver performance, safety, utility, and robust capability,” added Mahindra & Mahindra automotive technology and product development president, R Velusamy.

“The core principles of this concept lie in crafting a multifaceted vehicle for the contemporary era. [...] We are focused on building a true global pickup that reflects authenticity, with engineering and safety features designed to resonate with the global audience.”