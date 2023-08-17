Who makes the best cars for tall people?

Consumer Reports has named its most comfortable cars for tall people, with Audi earning wins in four different categories.

Buying a new car these days is often a fairly rigorous process. Weighing up petrol versus hybrid versus electric, mid-size SUV versus 7-seater, calculating who has the biggest touchscreen or the greatest cupholder coverage – it makes for one heck of a spreadsheet.

But, there’s a fundamental point that car buyers should never lose sight of during the shopping process, and that’s whether you feel comfortable behind the wheel. This is a particularly thorny question for drivers of a taller persuasion, at times forgotten about by the world’s carmakers.

Thankfully, it’s Consumer Reports to the rescue. The US-based independent non-profit has come up with a list of cars that it believes to be the best cars on the market for those of us heads and shoulders above the rest.

Supplied The Subaru Forester is the comfiest, roomiest mainstream SUV according to Consumer Reports.

To conduct the test, Consumer Reports locked all of their short vehicle testers in a cage (we presume) and sent its tallest reviewers out to test a selection of America’s most popular vehicles – with these testers naming a range of winners across numerous car segments.

Judges rated cars on several different metrics, including the amount of tilt and telescoping adjustment in the steering wheel, the position of the pedals, and of course the amount of headroom and legroom.

Whilst Consumer Reports didn’t list a singular outright winner, Audi earned four wins, whilst Subaru and Honda scooped up two wins a piece.

Subaru’s Legacy and Forester were rated best in the midsize car and compact SUV classes, Honda’s Odyssey and Pilot (both American-market-specific models) topped the minivan and mid-sized 3-row SUV classes, and the Audi A6, A8, Q3, and Q7 won the midsize luxury car, large luxury car classes, luxury compact SUV, and large luxury SUV classes.

Other models to earn wins included the Kia Soul (best compact car), BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (best luxury compact car), Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport (best midsize 2-row SUV), and Porsche Cayenne (luxury midsized SUV).

Of note, seven of these models are offered in New Zealand – all four Audis, the Subaru Forester, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne.

Consumer Reports’ tyre program manager, Ryan Pszczolkowski, cautions that some of the featured cars achieve their strong headroom and legroom results at the expense of room in the back seat. On the flip side, he says that the results also show that in order to find a comfortable car, tall drivers don’t necessarily need to buy something huge.