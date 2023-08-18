Carmaker warns if Govt dumps Clean Car Discount, EV prices could rise

If the National Party makes good on its election promise to dump the Clean Car Discount rebate programme for electric vehicles if it wins the forthcoming general election, prices on some of the most popular electric vehicles in the country are likely to go up.

These thoughts were shared by Volkswagen New Zealand national sales manager Jordan Haines, at the launch of the brand’s first bespoke electric vehicles – the ID.4 and ID.5 – earlier this week.

The Clean Car Discount scheme currently grants anyone buying an electric vehicle priced at $80,000 or under a $7,015 rebate. This has led to a huge number of electric vehicles being priced at $79,990.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The teasing is over - this is Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV.

Since the scheme was introduced, the number of EVs launched in New Zealand priced at $79,990 or similar has exploded. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, LDV eT60 ute, Kia EV6, Cupra Born, Skoda Enyaq iV, and many others are all priced in this tight window.

The same goes for the aforementioned Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5, with both currently priced from $79,990 (the ID.5’s pricing is a special introductory offer, and will likely rise eventually).

The scheme is in jeopardy of being axed by the National Party and Christopher Luxon, should they triumph over Labour in this year’s general election. The party has previously pledged to dump the Clean Car Discount incentive if it gets into office.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Together, the ID.4 and ID.5 are expected to be Volkswagen’s most popular model amongst local customers by the end of the year.

“I think that if an $80,000 price point is removed from the rebate, we will see a swing upwards for a vast majority of those cars, which are cut margins to get specifically under that price, both from a dealer level and manufacturer level,”

“So I imagine there will be a trend upwards. You do need to be under that price point, even if you need to reduce your profitability. So I think the whole market would shift upwards. [...] Obviously we’re in a position where we’re under that rebate, so we would love that rebate to stay.”

According to Volkswagen, the $70,000–$79,990 EV price bracket was the largest electric segment in the country in terms of sales, with 9,909 registrations over the last 12 months. The $60,000–$69,990 bracket clocked less than half the sales (4,149) and the $50,000–$59,990 bracket racked up approximately a third of the sales (3,317).

That said, more affordable products could see the market skew. Having previously been priced within that $70,000–$79,990 window, New Zealand’s most popular EV – the Tesla Model Y – is now priced from $67,500 plus on-road costs.

Opel recently introduced sweeping discounts of up to $13,000 on all of its plug-in models. Although the price reduction is listed as temporary, Opel is understood to be considering resetting its prices permanently.

Models from the likes of Chinese manufacturers BYD and MG have also bolstered the affordable end of the market, with the latter’s recently launched MG4 setting the affordability bar. Its $46,990 entry-level retail price makes it the cheapest EV on the market.

The four major political parties are set to speak further about their Clean Car Discount plans next week at a live debate hosted by the Motor Trade Association (MTA). Act MP Simon Court, Green MP Julie Anne Genter, Labour MP Helen White, and National MP Simeon Brown will be in attendance.

The debate takes place on Wednesday August 23, from 6.00pm.