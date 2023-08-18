One-off $18m ex-Lewis Hamilton supercar wrecked in crash

Pagani Zondas are already a rare breed of supercar, let alone one of the admittedly many special editions Pagani has built over the years. One such special is the one-off 760 that Sir Lewis Hamilton had built back in 2014, finished in a deep purple with his insignia on the tail.

The car is powered by a 7.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 sourced from Mercedes-AMG, mated to a six-speed manual transmission (a first for the Zonda, specially requested by Hamilton) and producing 559kW/780Nm, sent to the rear wheels alone.

If that sounds like something of a handful, you’re not alone in thinking that – Hamilton himself told driving.co.uk back in 2018 that it was “terrible to drive... It’s the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise it’s the worst.”

Ethan Gale via Instagram It looks like the 559kW rear-drive supercar got the better of the driver,

Joining that crowd will be the Zonda’s current owner, who took the keys in 2021 for a healthy sum of $18.2 million. It seems they pushed their luck with the rear-drive supercar a bit too far after accelerating into the Penmaenbach Tunnel on the A55 highway in Conwy, North Wales.

By the looks of a set of photos uploaded to Instagram by Ethan Gale, the driver lost the rear end, clattering just about every panel of the car into the walls. There are heavy gouges at both ends, a smashed windscreen, some missing lights, and a shattered rear axle.

Ethan Gale via Instagram Hopefully the owner will repair the maimed Zonda and it’ll be on the road again.

The driver was physically unharmed after the accident, but we’d expect their ego is as bruised as the car’s bodywork, not to mention their wallet after the repair bill comes through.

Pagani does offer a complete restoration service for crashed cars, which could either bring the Zonda back to its Lewis Hamilton specification or allow the new owner to personalise it to their own tastes.

Whatever happens, we hope it sees the light of day again soon.