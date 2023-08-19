The Vook is the electric trike you've been waiting for

Vook, a new e-bike maker, has detailed its electric trike aimed at those wanting an electric commuter that really stands out.

The trike, also called Vook, boasts some pretty impressive specs for a start-up bikemaker. It is set to offer a maximum range of 180km when specified with the 50Ah battery, or 128km with the 30Ah battery.

Both produce a rather lairy top speed of 65kph (which does come at the cost of range) thanks to two motors mounted in the rear hubs generating a peak power output of 6kW combined (2kW nominal).

Supplied This is the Vook, a new electric trike for those that want to commute in something a bit different.

The batteries offer up to 3000 cycles or 3 years of lifespan. Additional 2 years of warranty on batteries can be provided as an add-on to ensure long-lasting performance.

Four ride modes are included - Safe, Eco, Sport and Boost, each limiting the top speed to 17kph, 25kph, 32kph and 65kph.

Supplied The top speed of the Vook is 65kph, but you can limit it to less.

It’s a pretty wild looking thing too with a curvy, retro chassis slung low to the ground and a large single headlight mounted in the centre of the handlebars. The frame is made from 6160 lightweight aluminium, which Vook says “offers a perfect balance of strength and weight reduction with less susceptibility to rust and low-cost maintenance fees.”

There’s a fat 20-inch front wheel housing a 180mm brake disk paired with small 6.5-inch rear tyres using 135mm brakes. Apparently the tyres are “puncture-proof”, which is good.

Supplied The battery can charge your devices as well.

Onboard tech is extensive, with LED lights at both ends, keyless operation thanks to a fingerprint reader (or the Vook app), cruise control, and cameras facing forward and back. The front camera doubles as an action camera so you can capture the most extreme triking YouTube has ever seen. There’s even a reverse gear!

As for price, the Vook is still in a state of pre-production, with an IndieGoGo campaign in full swing. It has already reached its goal so shipments should kick off on time - around December - but if you’re interested, you can still get in on some of the earlybird discounts.

At the time of writing, the Vook Lite 30Ah is sitting at NZ$2513, the Vook 30Ah is at $3854, and the Vook 50Ah is asking $4190. Vook also says the trike is road-legal everywhere, though that might require the manufacturer to adjust the power and speed capabilities at the factory.