Ford unleashes ballistic, 600kW Mustang road-racer

Ford’s CEO teased there might be a road-going version of the Mustang GT3 – and here it is.

Ford is throwing absolutely everything at the seventh-generation Mustang. We’ve already seen the GT3 and GT4 racers, and we know the standard Mustang will be topped by the Dark Horse R, but the newly minted GTD variant is taking things to an entirely new level.

Revealed today, the Mustang GTD is effectively the road-going version of the Mustang GT3 race car. Sort of. Ford describes it as “unapologetic” and we’d have to agree. The car looks aggressive and menacing, using a form-follows-function approach to its design thanks to its GT3 roots and the development by Ford’s racing partner, Multimatic, in Canada.

“Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fibre Mustang body and unleashes it for the street.”

There are massive vents above the front wheels, two huge nostrils in the bonnet and extra vents just fore of the rear wheels. Hanging over the rear end is a gigantic active spoiler, along with a borderline ridiculous diffuser. I’m running out of synonyms for ‘big’.

The fenders, hood, cover that replaces the boot lid, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser and roof are all carbon fibre, while the front and rear fascias can be optioned in carbon fibre as well.

Supplied While the aero kit is heavily inspired by the GT3 car, there are some bits on the GTD that aren’t race-legal.

An extra aero package that includes a comprehensive underbody aerodynamic tray is also executed in carbon fiber and includes features pioneered in motorsports racing, as well as some technology that would be illegal in racing, such as hydraulically controlled front flaps to manage airflow for aerodynamic balance in coordination with the active rear wing.

There’s no boot here. Instead, controllers for the semi-active inboard suspension set-up, a hydraulic control system, and a transaxle cooling system reside in the space, with a race-inspired cover that replaces the trunk lid. This includes two air scoops to funnel air off the back glass into the area and through the heat exchangers.

The new suspension kit includes adaptive spool valve damper technology that hydraulically alters the spring rate and ride height, able to drop nearly 40mm in Track Mode. To ensure maximum mechanical grip, Ford has pushed the track out by about 100mm and equipped the mental Mustang with 325mm-wide front tryes (as wide as the rear tyres of a Ford GT supercar) and 345mm-wide rears mounted on 20-inch forged wheels. Huge carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes provide stopping power.

Supplied Form follows function in the GTD.

Needless to say, the GTD will be fast around a track. In fact, Ford is targeting a sub-7 minutes Nurburgring time, the fastest road-going Mustang ever from Ford.

But what about power? Well, like how some of the aero is illegal for racing, Ford has tweaked what’s under the bonnet. As a reminder, the GT3-spec Mustang produces a maximum of 447kW from a 5.4-litre naturally-aspirated V8. In the GTD, Ford has gone back to its 5.2-litre supercharged V8 formula, also seen in the Shelby GT500, but specially redeveloped.

The new engine – which is technically mid-mounted, as it’s behind the front axle – gets dual air inlets and the first dry-sump engine oil system fitted to a road-going Mustang to help keep the engine lubricated during sustained and demanding cornering. A redline of more than 7500rpm generates “exceptional notes through the available titanium active valve exhaust system.” Which is another way of saying “it’ll be extremely loud.”

Ford isn’t giving any actual power figures, but said it will be “more than 800 horsepower (596kW)”. The Shelby GT500 produces 566kW. Putting that power to the ground is a carbon-fibre driveshaft and an eight-speed, rear-mounted transaxle for a near-50:50 weight distribution.

Inside is a cockpit finished in Miko suede, leather and carbon fibre with special digital displays. The 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters, rotary dial shifter and serial plate are all made from retired Lockheed-Martin F22 fighter jets.

Price? Well, it’s not cheap, starting at USD$300,000. Production will be limited, starting in late 2024 or early 2025.