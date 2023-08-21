Second Mercedes-Benz EQS model inbound as AMG reveals new GT

The EQS range doubles with the new 450 4Matic, starting at $218,700.

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has confirmed the local EQS range will double from one offering to two with the introduction of the EQS 450 4Matic.

The second model in the electric luxury sedan family slots in beneath the existing AMG EQS 53, also boasting twin electric motors. As the name suggests, the 450 isn’t the same powerhouse as the AMG, but with 265kW/800Nm, it’s still pretty potent, particularly in the torque department. Hitting 100kph takes a claimed 5.6 seconds.

A healthy 107.8kWh (useable) battery allows for a range of 663km on the generous NEDC cycle. Expect that figure to be in the 500s in the real world. AC charging is rated up to 22kW while DC fast chargers can dump energy at up to 200kW.

Mercedes-AMG has unleased its first proper EV since the super-limited SLS Electric Drive.

Rear-axle steering is standard, which adds extra steering responsiveness at high speeds while also assisting with manoeuvrability in low-speed situations by significantly reducing the turning circle.

Other standard bits include 21-inch multi-spoke alloys, the Electric Art Line interior pack with comfort seats and a Nappa leather finish for the steering wheel and the Rear Seat package, which improves comfort for rear passengers with more seat and headrest cushioning, and a wireless charging pad in the centre double cupholder.

Supplied It looks broadly the same as the AMG EQS 53, but swaps power for range.

Buyers will also get a 710-watt Burmeister 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers, four-zone climate control, heated and vented front seats, a head-up display, MBUX navigation with augmented reality, ambient lighting, adaptive highbeams, active parking assist and a 360-degree camera. The AMG 53’s Hyperscreen isn’t included in the standard kit list, but you can specify it as an option later on.

Finally, safety is taken care of with the Driving Assistance Package Plus, spanning active cruise control with lane-keeping, active lane keeping assist, traffic sign assist, route-based speed adaptation, active lane change assist and the 'Impulse Side’ accident preparation system, which lifts the car slightly to allow side-impact energy to be absorbed by the EQS’ sill rather than the door.

The EQS 450 4Matic is available to order from today, with first deliveries expected to start in September 2023. Pricing kicks off at $218,700.

Supplied Mercedes-AMG also revealed the second-generation GT if you’d prefer a 2+2 combstion-powered sports car.

If electric power isn’t really your thing, Mercedes also revealed the second-generation AMG GT Coupe, coming as a 2+2 sports car in ‘63’ and ‘55’ flavours. Both are powered by the venerable 4.0-litre biturbo V8, making 430kW/800Nm in 63 form and 350kW/700Nm in 55 trim. Hitting 100kph takes 3.2 seconds and 3.9s respectively.

The GT Coupe was developed and will exist alonside the SL Roadster, which some early internet critics reckon will dilute the sportiness of the car as the Porsche 911 rival takes more of a grand tourer role.

It should still be pretty riotous though, with 4Matic all-wheel drive (the old one was RWD) offering better traction and better aero sucking the car to the ground.

Supplied The ‘hyper analogue’ interior of the GT.

It is somewhat disappointing AMG took an evolutionary approach to the new GT, slightly tweaking the exterior design with a larger grille, different lights and new wheels, while the interior is interestingly described as “hyper analogue”, despite the dash being dominated by a portrait 11.9-inch touchscreen and a second digital display behind the wheel.

Plus, AMG has a monstrous plug-in hybrid powertrain available in the form of the 4.0-litre V8-plus-two-motors found in the GT 63 S E Performance. There it produces 620kW and 1400Nm, so even a detuned version with a smaller battery to save weight would be a decent power bump over the V8 alone. It’s not like the GT is a lightweight as it is, with Mercedes claiming 1970kg fully fuelled with a 75kg driver on board...

The mechanically related SL 63 Roadster is already on sale in New Zealand, starting at $361,900, so there’s a chance we’ll get the GT as well.