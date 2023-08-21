Tesla forced to refund customer over faulty $100,000 EV

The Tesla Model 3 was once New Zealand’s most popular new EV, overtaken last year by its Model Y sibling.

Following hearings in April and May of this year, a Waikato-based Tesla owner has won a legal battle with Tesla New Zealand, with the latter set to issue a full refund over a vehicle found by the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal to be mechanically defective.

The vehicle, a new Tesla Model 3 Performance costing $104,643, had a recurring wheel alignment issue that resulted in no less than six wheel alignment assessments in the space of nine months, with one visit including repairs to the car’s subframe.

Initially denying that the vehicle had any underlying faults, the vehicle’s inability to meet the threshold of “acceptable quality” in the view of tribunal adjudicator Brett Carter, means the EV firm has to take back the vehicle, take over the customer’s obligations with their finance company, and pay the customer’s company its deposit and finance repayments – amounting to $22,112.82.

Supplied Shaun Baker’s Model 3 was returned to Tesla’s Auckland service centre on a number of occasions with a recurring steering issue.

Shaun Baker purchased the Tesla in August 2022 for $104,643. The day he collected the car, Baker noticed that the car would tend to “pull right” while driving.

This prompted an immediate return to Tesla, who booked the car in for an assessment and service at its Auckland service centre. Assessors found that the car did indeed pull to the right while driving, performing a wheel alignment to correct the issue.

Only, according to tribunal documents, Baker reported that this did not fix the problem. In November 2022, he returned to Tesla for another assessment.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Tesla recently opened its second Auckland service centre, situated in Māngere.

Tesla staff once again adjusted the Model 3’s wheel alignment, with a report stating that “the cross camber on both axles, the toe on both left wheels and the camber on the right front wheel were out of specification”.

The problem resurfaced later that month, with Baker forced to once again take the car back to Tesla. Those at the service centre noted that whilst the vehicle’s wheel alignment measurements were within specification, there were “further improvements to be made”.

This led to a more significant repair, in the form of an adjustment to the car’s front subframe in order to “make the wheelbase left/right identical and to bring the adjustments closer to the median spec”. This, the brand believed, fixed the problem.

MATTHEW HANSEN/STUFF Tesla has opened the doors to its second store in Auckland, featuring a huge car delivery area, parts area, and service center.

But, once again, Baker continued to face the issue. In February of this year, a Tesla mobile mechanic assessed the vehicle and confirmed the issue, citing that the car’s rear toe was outside of specification.

Yet another unsuccessful fix was applied, before Baker took the car to a third-party group (Beaurepairs) for a separate assessment. It found that the car drifted to the right “even though the steering wheel was level”, adding that “constant pressure had to be applied to left side of the steering wheel to keep the car in a straight line”.

This final appraisal prompted Baker to send an email to Tesla New Zealand rejecting the vehicle on the basis that the problem had not been fixed.

Tesla denied the rejection claims, responding that it found no faults with the vehicle. According to tribunal documents, Tesla said that “the numerous wheel alignment reports reflect the normal variation that one can expect to see in a vehicle that is being regularly driven”.

The brand added that Baker’s issues “may be due to the vehicle’s steering compensation system, which adjusts the vehicle’s steering to reflect driving style and road conditions”, whereby the car would turn to the right if being driven on a road cambered to the left.

Following a post-hearing test drive by an independent party and yet another vehicle alignment report, it was found that the car would still steer to the right on flat road surfaces. The tribunal’s assessor also found evidence that the car had “no chronic or abnormal wheel alignment problem”.