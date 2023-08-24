Wild Auckland auction shows how valuable 'boy racer' cars have become

The R32 generation of Nissan Skyline is iconic among JDM fans, and the Nismo GT-R is as good as it gets.

It really doesn’t feel like that long ago when you could get a decent Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R for around $30,000. I’ve heard many stories about friends of friends getting them for even less. But, as with most things like this, those low prices weren’t hanging around.

A few years ago they began to spike – possibly because America crossed its 20-year threshold for legally driving imported vehicles on public roads and driving up demand, or the fact Nissan didn’t build a true successor to the Skyline until the mighty GT-R in 2007, or any combination of other factors.

These days you’re looking at close to $100k for one of the Skyline GT-Rs, which, funnily enough, is actually more than you might pay for a modern GT-R... Let alone any of the special editions Nissan released over the tail end of the 20th century. To be fair, those ‘90s Skylines can technically be called classic cars now, as uncomfortable as that might feel.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec is the final R35 model destined to be sold Down Under.

But if you do happen to be in the market for something like a Skyline GT-R Nismo, Webb’s latest auction might have exactly what you want.

The August auction, which kicks off on Saturday 27 August, is flush with brilliant examples of 1990s machinery, a particular highlight being a mint condition 1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R Nismo.

Webb's This one is remarkably stock, and expected to sell for more than $250,000.

The iconic Nismo featured numerous upgrades over the standard GT-R model, including the fitment of larger turbochargers, aerodynamic intercooler cooling ducts in the front bumper, deeper rear spats, an additional boot lip spoiler and grippier tyres. It also shaved 40kg off the weight of its predecessor by scrapping the ABS and rear windshield wipers.

Power was officially rated at 206kW/353Nm but considering the upgrades and how Japanese manufacturers tended to fib a little about power outputs at the time – the gentleman’s agreement to ‘limit’ engines to 206kW (280hp) was in effect – the Nismo was probably producing closer to 224kW (300hp).

“Only 560 of these vehicles were ever produced – 60 for racing and the other 500 to be sold to members of the public. This beautifully-preserved example is one of the latter,” said Caolán McAleer, Head of Collectors' Cars.

Webb's When it comes to late 20th century icons, it’s hard to beat the E30 BMW M3.

“The vendor, a collector of exotic sports cars, spent a long time searching globally for a Nismo, and always had a desire to own one. Now that he has satisfied that craving he’s ready to pass it on to the next custodian.”

Remember how I mentioned price? Webb’s is estimating the Nismo to sell for between $230,000 and $250,000. And that’s not even the most expensive piece of metal crossing the block.

Another auction highlight from this era is a racing-red 1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution III. Only 600 Sport Evolutions, also known as EVO III, were produced between December 1989 and March 1990. They were exclusively offered in Brilliant Red or Jet Black, and notably boasted unique bodywork including modified front wings, adjustable front and rear spoilers, two-tone 16-inch wheels, a suede steering wheel and gear knob, red seat belts, and Recaro front seats with harness holes ready for action.

Webb's Power was pushed up to 175kW for the Sport Evolution III.

Power was pushed from 143kW in the regular M3 up to 175kW thanks to a reworked and enlarged 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder.

But, as those in the M3 market might already be aware, the E30 generation don’t often come cheap. This one, being a Sport Evolution, is expected to go for $320,000 - $350,000.

Or, if you really want to remove some funds from the savings account, a simply superb Aston Martin DB6 Vantage is set to change hands for between $750,000 and $825,000.

The DB6 is often regarded as the end of the authentic Aston Martin experience, being the end of the original David Brown DB line (the DB7 would eventually emerge in 1994, a year after Brown died). Compared to the timeless DB5, the 6 kept many of the same design cues but added a Kamm-style tail and a spoiler that improved aerodynamic efficiency.

This specific engine got a bump from 4.0-litres to 4.2-litre and better internals, resulting in more than 242kW on tap.

The auction is set for this Saturday at the Due Drop Arena in Manukau, Auckland. Check out the full catalogue of awesome cars right here.