Kia confirms Kiwi pricing for highly anticipated electric EV9

The flagship Kia EV9 GT-Line becomes the brand’s second priciest model, at $134,990.

Kia New Zealand has released range and pricing details regarding its upcoming EV9, as well as confirmation of when Kiwis will be able to see it up close and in person before it arrives proper in October.

In a release issued this morning, the Korean marque announced that three 7-seater EV9 models will be offered locally at launch; the $105,990 EV9 Light Standard Range, $115,990 EV9 Earth AWD Long Range, and $134,990 GT-Line AWD Long Range (not including on-road costs).

Whilst full spec for each model is still to be announced, Kia New Zealand did say that all three models will come with a dual 12.3-inch infotainment and digital cluster display, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, and “a range of active and passive safety features”.

Stuff EV9 deliveries are expected to kick off in October.

The standard range gets a 76.1kWh li-ion battery pack, with range abilities that had yet to be determined by the brand. The two all-paw models, meanwhile, use a 99.8kWh li-ion battery, with range in the Earth grade rated at up to 541km on the WLTP cycle.

“The all-new Kia EV9 SUV is big, bold and exciting and will offer Kiwi’s a genuine option to embrace emissions-free mobility with the ability to transport as many as seven people,” said Managing Director of Kia New Zealand Todd McDonald.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Kia has revealed its take on a large all-electric SUV - the Concept EV9.

“It has been designed and built according to Kia’s ‘rock solid geometry’ design ethos, has incredible green credentials thanks to extensive use of eco materials and exemplary driving dynamics courtesy of an innovative Chassis Domain Control System,” McDonald added.

“It has attributes which deliver safety, comfort and style, as well as a suspension and handling tune that is unique to the New Zealand and Australian markets.

“The Kia EV9 will also be a statement-making addition to an environmentally oriented family or sustainability considerate business who never want to visit a fuel bowser again.”

Stuff The EV9 looks set to continue Kia’s run of impressive interior design and finish.

Additionally, Kia New Zealand has published a list of dealerships across the north island where interested customers can see a pre-production EV9 up close before the model’s formal arrival in October.

Today and tomorrow (August 23–24), the EV9 will be on display at Botany Kia on Ti Irirangi Drive. It will then be on display at Giltrap Kia (Wairau Road) on the North Shore from August 25 to 27.

Its final two penned-in destinations are further south, starting at Pukekohe Kia (Svendsen Road) on August 28–29 before finishing up at Waikato Kia (The Boulevard, Te Rapa Park) on August 30–31.