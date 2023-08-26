Road test: MG4 64kWh Essence

The 51kWh MG4 is New Zealand’s cheapest EV. This isn’t it – this is the 64kWh Essense, which might be the best bang-for-buck MG4.

I’d only just hopped off the plane back from the MG4’s launch in Sydney when I was thrown the keys to a 64kWh Essence for a week. While it is a little strange MG sent us over the ditch to drive a car that was already in the country, it was nice to be able to immediately evaluate my initial thoughts on the car with some real-world driving to see if I was on the money. And, for the most part, I was.

As it was in Australia, the MG4 is an electric hatchback. It’s available here in the same four guises as it is over there – the entry 51kWh Excite followed by the 64kWh Excite, then the 64kWh Essence, then the range-topping (for now) 77kWh Essence.

While the sole 51kWh model will likely be the biggest seller thanks to its sub-$40k Clean Car-inclusive price, MG told us at the launch that it isn’t really expecting any of them to be the runaway winner. After all, Kiwis are generally happy to pay more for a better product. Just ask BMW, which loves to remind us that one in four BMWs sold here is an M car. It’s a similar story for Audi and the RS line.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff MG’s stylists have outdone themselves with the MG4.

It’s a bit apples-to-oranges comparing BMW and Audi to MG, but my point is that if a buyer can get the better version, they typically will. In that regard, I think MG has done well with its range, spreading two specifications over three battery sizes to hit all corners of the market.

The 77kWh Essence gets all the bells and whistles with the most range and the most power, the 64kWh twins trade specifications for price, and the 51kWh nails the value proposition. In Sydney, I had an inkling the real value offering would be in one of those 64kWh models, with more than 400km of range achievable and a healthy standard kit.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Essence models get the ‘twin aero’ roof.

All models get a 10.25-inch infotainment display with 7-inch instrument cluster, automatic LED headlights, a reversing camera and adaptive cruise control.

Essences add an EV trip planner that can point you towards charging points on your journey, a 360-degree camera in place of the reversing camera, wireless phone charging, a better six-speaker stereo, the snazzy ‘twin-aero’ roof, an electric, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, heating for both leather-accented front seats, and 18-inch wheels.

Just looking at that, the 360-degree camera, better audio system and wireless charging features would be enough to tip me towards the Essence. Power is uprated for the 64kWh models too, 150kW/250 versus 120kW/250Nm. Weirdly, the one with the aero roof has less range, maybe due to having more kit elsewhere.

It makes the MG4 that much more comfortable to use on the daily. Not that the Excite variant isn’t, but it comes down to that thing of paying a bit more money for more creature comforts.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It’s a decently sporty little thing too, if you want it to be.

We didn’t quite get the chance to push the MG4 on the launch, so I took it outside city limits to see if those driving claims of MG were close to the truth. And, honestly, they are. The 50:50 weight distribution with a rear-mounted motor means the electric hatch is good fun to toss around. Steering could be a bit sharper though.

The firmness of the suspension can result in a juddery ride sometimes, but you do get used to it. A few clicks softer wouldn’t go amiss, though.

There were some other things I discovered too. Like some other SAIC vehicles, the active cruise control can be slightly jerky, accelerating up to the point where it needs to brake for the vehicle in front then hitting the picks a bit harder than you might want, slowing down too much and accelerating again.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The cabin is minimal and nice, although the new screen can occasionally miss inputs.

Turning on lane-keeping assist is buried in the menus, which is annoying, and it’s not the smoothest either. It would be much better if there were a dedicated button for it, so you could easily turn it off and on without poking around the screen. Speaking of, the new screen is definitely an improvement over MG’s older system, but it can still miss inputs.

Finally, my biggest minus for the MG4 is to do with its no-start-button thing. The idea is you unlock it and get in, and the car is ready to go without you actually doing anything. It’s not a new thing, Tesla has had it for a while now, but MG’s implementation needs a bit more work.

It sometimes doesn’t register you pushing the brake, and you have to do it a few times to get it into gear, but worse is the fact the car’s accessories remain powered up when you stop and get out, only turning off when you remotely lock it.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A few software tweaks, and the MG4 will be a serious contender for best value car, across both electric and combustion.

MG assures us that the car can’t be put into gear and driven off without the key in proximity, but that doesn’t stop the battery from draining. I left the car on for about an hour once after forgetting to lock it when I got home, only realising it was on when I noticed my phone was playing audio through the car. And just as we thought we were past the whole “accidentally leaving your lights on and waking up the next day to a flat battery” thing ...

I’m sure MG’s software engineers can work out a fix for this without much issue, so hopefully that’s on the horizon. Of course, if you’re not like me and actually remember to lock your car, the problem is nonexistent.

Otherwise, the MG4 is great. In 64kWh trim it has plenty of power for people wanting an electric commuter, enough range to do a full week’s worth of driving before needing a plug, and it looks fantastic to boot.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff MG’s new infotainment system is yet another step in the right direction.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Minimalist and comfortable, the MG4’s cabin looks more premium than you’d expect at this price point.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The 363-litre boot space is solid, although unsurprisingly its ZS EV sibling offers more volume.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The MG4 might be compact, but its 2705mm wheelbase is 15mm longer than that of a Toyota RAV4.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The digital cluster behind the steering wheel is on the small side, but is all you need.