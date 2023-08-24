Teenager caught doing 153kph ... in a Honda Jazz

A Honda Jazz driver was caught by the NSW Highway Patrol doing 153kph in a 70kph zone earlier this month, copping a fine of almost $3000.

We all tend to do pretty dumb things during our teenage years, but few of us can claim to have done anything quite as silly as what one teenager in New South Wales, Australia, did last week.

An unnamed 17-year-old P-plater was clocked by NSW Police Highway Patrol officers last week travelling at an incredible 153kph in Hawkesbury – more than double the posted 70kph speed limit.

What made the feat particularly egregious was that not only was the driver speeding in the rain, but they were also driving an otherwise unassuming first-generation Honda Jazz.

Australian outlet Drive reports that the speeder was pulled over at 1.42am, telling police that they were “just driving”. A statement issued by the police confirmed that the driver would be “just walking” from now on.

After getting caught, the driver’s license was suspended, the registration plates to their Jazz seized, its registration was cancelled, and the driver was docked six demerit points and fined AU$2616 ($2836).

For reference, a driver caught doing the same speeds in New Zealand would be slapped with the maximum fine of $630, 50 demerit points, and a charge of careless, dangerous, or reckless driving.

Introduced in 2001, the first-generation Honda Jazz is powered by either a 1.3-litre or a 1.5-litre petrol four-cylinder, with the latter making a scintillating 81kW of power and 143Nm of torque.

With a long enough piece of road to work with, Jazz models of this vintage are reportedly capable of a top speed in excess of 160kph.

Given that they also take more than 10 seconds to reach 100kph, accomplishing the speeder’s 153kph would have taken a long period of wide-open throttle. Or, a good amount of downhill driving.