Watch: Pickup drives through crowd, immediately taken down by police

A Georgia State Trooper takes out a Ford F-150 after driving through a crowd of onlookers at an illegal street takeover.

The driver of a Ford F-150 in Atlanta, Georgia over in the US was recently arrested after engaging in an illegal street takeover and doing burnouts in an intersection before trying to flee the scene through a crowd of onlookers.

Shocking video footage shows the truck performing doughnuts in the middle of the road seconds before a Georgia state trooper arrives in a Dodge Charger.

The F-150 driver then attempts an escape, accelerating directly into the crowd and striking at least three people. According to a police report, at least one pedestrian sustained an injury as a result.

The trooper then performs a PIT maneuver (precision immobilisation technique), tapping the rear end of the truck, causing it to stall before the driver surrenders, being pulled through the window at gunpoint by the trooper and handcuffed.

According to the New York Post, the Georgia State Patrol said the trooper, who was not named, was near the intersection when he caught the street takeover and moved in to stop the truck.

The footage was captured on camera by various bystanders, with many commenters approving the quick actions of the trooper in getting the driver off the road and under arrest.

Street takeovers like this have become more popular in the years following the Covid pandemic, with the Los Angeles Police Department reporting 7654 events in 2021 and about 4899 in 2022. They often feature illegal ‘stunt’ driving, with drivers driving dangerously in the middle of public roads.