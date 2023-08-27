Opel and Citroen unleash new plug-ins

Opel and Citroen have both released new plug-in vehicles to the market, the former adding two plug-in hybrids to its fleet and the latter a single fully electric model.

Starting with Opel, the brand has introduced the Astra GSe PHEV and Grandland SRi PHEV, both using the same powertrain in differing states of tune. A 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine and 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is paired with an 81kW/320Nm electric motor to produce a combined output of 165kW/250Nm in the Astra GSe and 165kW/360Nm in the Grandland.

You might recognise some of that from the Peugeot 308 PHEV, which the Astra GSe is mechanically related to. To differentiate its offering, Opel has given the GSe a sportier suspension tune, extra noise pumped into the cabin through the speakers and sports seats.

Stuff That badge stands for 'Grand Sport Electric'.

Range for the Astra is rated at 61km while the Grandland offers up to 67km, owing to a larger 13.2kWh battery versus the hatch’s 12.4kWh pack.

Pricing is sharp with launch specials for both models. The Astra GSe is going for $64,990 before the Clean Car Rebate ($60,965 inclusive) and the Grandland kicks off at $69,990 before the rebate (which drops it to $65,965).

These prices come in above the existing Astra SRi’s $45,990 (Clean Car neutral) and Grandland SRi’s $46,990 (also neutral) stickers.

Stuff The Citroen eC4 is based on the same underlying electricals as the Peugeot e-2008.

Meanwhile, Citroen has added the all-electric e-C4 to its range, launching at an introductory price of $65,990 before the Clean Car rebate of $7015 drops that to $58,975. Like the related e-2008, the e-C4 is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor producing 100kW/260Nm, fed by a 50kWh battery for a 363km WLTP-rated range.

Where the Citroen differs from its cousins is in the ride. ‘Progressive Hydraulic Cushion’ dampers iron out the imperfections in the road surface, and when paired with the brand’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, creates a genuinely smooth ride.

Auto Distributors NZ, Opel and Citroen’s local distributor, gave us a brief drive in all three new vehicles and we can say that the Astra GSe is markedly sportier than the non-PHEV version – it even sounds pretty good, despite not having the triple under the bonnet – and the e-C4 does indeed boast a remarkably smooth ride. The Grandland PHEV is a great option for those wanting a reasonably priced, small plug-in SUV as well, although the dated interior is a bit of a shame. Full road tests on all three newbies are in the works too.