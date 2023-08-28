Transporter carrying 10 exotic supercars flips over in the UK

The unique crash happened near one of the UK’s most well-known racing circuits.

Truck driving is a stressful job at the best of times, whether it’s mulling over arrival deadlines, dealing with inconsiderate traffic, or stressing over the safety of what you’re transporting.

And, one assumes that stress levels ramp up when you’re shifting a load of expensive supercars.

Video of a car transporter involved in a crash in the UK emerged on social media late last week. The transporter was tipped over on its side. Most of the cars it was carrying remained on the trailer, although one had been ejected across the road.

Video of the wreck can be viewed by clicking here. Warning, video contains coarse language.

Supplied A unique crash in the UK involved a car transporter full of exotic supercars, including a Lamborghini, two Ferraris, and a Nissan GT-R. Thankfully the transporter driver escaped with just minor injuries.

What made this video particularly jaw-dropping were the cars that happened to be on the transporter.

Each of them was a sports or supercar of some description. A Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes-AMG GT, two Ferrari F430s, Audi R8, Aston Martin DB9, Nissan GT-R, BMW M3, Bentley Continental GT, and Jaguar F-Type are all spotted in the wreckage.

The combined value of the cars in the crash is expected to be well into the millions (the Aventador alone is worth in excess of $500,000), not including the truck or trailer. Most of the cars appear to be repairable, although there’s no telling what kind of damage has been sustained underneath the bodywork.

With the crash taking place on the A20 near Farningham, Kent, some on social media speculated that the cars had been used at the nearby Brands Hatch racing circuit. This was later confirmed by track day outfit, Everyman Racing.

Supplied Cars from Lamborghini, Ferrari, Jaguar, Mercedes-AMG, BMW, Aston Martin, and others were involved in the wreck.

In a statement posted online, Everyman Racing confirmed that the cars had been in use at Brands Hatch and, at the time of the crash, were en route to Goodwood. In the statement, it heaped praise on its heavy goods vehicle driver for avoiding a potentially larger accident.

“We are immensely proud of our HGV Driver Richard, whose reflexes and quick thinking last night averted what could have been a nasty accident with other road users,” said the company.

“The most important thing – no-one was injured at all!”

According to a Kent Police update shared to the Daily Mail, the crash was first reported at 7.57pm Wednesday evening local time. “Officers attended the scene where the driver reported a minor injury. The road was closed while arrangements were made to recover the vehicles,” it said.

For Everyman Racing, it appears to be keeping its head down in spite of a raft of cars in its fleet that now need expensive repairs.

“Our dedicated team have rejigged a few arrangements and raided our extensive fleet (good job we have over 200 more supercars to choose from!) and the Goodwood event is running as scheduled,” it added.

“We might have to brush the dust off the T-Cut though.”