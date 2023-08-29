The Kia EV5 electric SUV is a stylish, shrunken EV9

Kia has taken the wraps off the production EV5 SUV, which is essentially a small, five-seater version of the EV9 currently making the rounds at New Zealand dealerships.

The production EV5 looks about identical to the concept revealed back in March. At the time, we thought it was a preview of an all-electric Sportage, but now it seems the EV5 and Sportage models will stand on their own.

Kia’s new-look front end is present and accounted for with an almost unbroken squiggly DRL lacing the nose. The bonnet features a slight bulge, a bit odd considering there’s no combustion engine under there but it still looks good, and a split lower grille adds some extra style points. It’s unclear if it’s functional or purely aesthetic, however.

Supplied The upswept D-pillar looks great with the floating roof effect.

There are aggressive, squared wheel arches that rise quite high into the profile of the EV5, an the upswept D-pillar looks great with a black strip creating a floating roof effect. Around the back is a nearly full-width LED light strip that wraps down and around each edge of the boot.

Unsurprisingly, Kia had to pull back a few of the concept’s design cues for production. Gone is the swivelling lounge setup, replaced by a standard two-row seating layout. Like other Kias on sale now, the cabin gets a pair of screens up front, a series of haptic buttons underscored by a selection of physical buttons.

According to the company, “millennial households now regard the interior of their EV SUV not just as a place to sit safely and comfortably when travelling from A to B, but as an additional ‘room’ to live their life in.” To that end, the front row looks to incorporate an extra bench between the seats, although there isn’t a seatbelt to make a third seat. In addition, the boot can be configured with a shelf for split-height loading.

Supplied There’s a cushion between the front seats but it doesn’t have a seatbelt, so the EV5 won’t be a six-seater.

Kia is yet to confirm powertrain specifications, but we’d expect the EV5 to come with a version of the Hyundai-Kia E-GMP platform in single- and dual-motor forms. It could well mimic the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with power outputs ranging from 125kW/350Nm, to 225kW/605Nm, excluding the high-performance Ioniq 5 N.

The Ioniq 5 offers a maximum driving range of 460km but the EV5 could eclipse this thanks to improvements in battery tech and software.

All of that is to be confirmed, however. We should get all the official information at the brand’s EV Day in October. Kia has so far said the EV5 will debut in “select” global markets, with the New Zealand arm yet to announce local availability.