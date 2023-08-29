Giltrap Group adds first Chinese carmaker to dealership stable

MG has been going from strength to strength Down Under, as evidenced by healthy sales numbers.

Auckland car dealership giant, Giltrap Group, has announced that MG will join its stable of car brands, with the first of its dealership sites set to open next month.

The doors to Giltrap MG on 83 Great South Road in Epsom will open on September 1, with another bespoke site on 48 Great South Road set to open in 2024.

Giltrap Group currently has dealerships devoted to Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Cupra, GMSV, Jaguar Land Rover, Kia, Lamborghini, Lexus, Lotus, McLaren, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Skoda, and Volkswagen.

Supplied Giltrap Group has released renders showing its proposed dealership plans.

MG is the first Chinese carmaker to enter the Giltrap Group mix. Lotus and Polestar are both owned by Chinese firms, but remain headquartered in the UK and Sweden, respectively.

The update further underlines MG’s push for presence in New Zealand, coming a month after the carmaker confirmed plans to build new sites in Manukau (11 Cavendish Drive) and Rotorua (270 Te Ngae Road).

Giltrap Group joins the likes of EuroCity, Famer Autovillage, Gazley, Tristram, and Ebbett Group as local stockists of MG products in the North Island.

Supplied MG currently has five sites in Auckland. These two new Giltrap Group locations will make the count seven.

In a press release, Giltrap Group noted that MG’s “bright future” is what attracted them to the carmaker, noting that it is “one of the world’s fastest growing automotive brands”. “Their goal is to make electric driving accessible for everyone ready to embrace an electric lifestyle,” it said.

“Giltrap Group represents the world’s best automotive brands, and MG is an outstanding addition to our portfolio,” added Dane Fisher, Giltrap Group retail CEO and CMO.

“MG’s combination of style, value and competitive pricing across the range, means quality cars including EVs and PHEVs will be more accessible than ever. It’s no coincidence that one in every 20 new cars sold in New Zealand this year is an MG.”

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

The news comes hot on the heels of the arrival of MG’s all-new MG4 electric hatchback. Landing locally earlier this month, sales of the model – the new cheapest electric vehicle in the country – have reportedly been very strong.

MG’s local line-up consists of six other models; the MG3, ZS, ZST, ZS EV, HS, and HS PHEV.