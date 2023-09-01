Leaked: Is this the new Tesla Model 3?

The Model 3 face lift is set to adopt a sleek face similar to that of the second-gen Roadster.

A set of images claiming to show the updated Tesla Model 3 prior to its official unveiling have leaked online, ahead of the model’s looming reveal.

Although the authenticity of the images has not been verified, they do have a strong resemblance to other sightings of the new Model 3 – including its spotting in Queenstown in July.

The biggest change is to the Model 3’s front end, which looks set to adopt a sleek fascia similar to that of the forthcoming Tesla Roadster supercar. The faux grille outline that divided so many upon the Model 3’s debut has disappeared.

Supplied The leaked images look similar to other sightings of Tesla’s new compact sedan.

At the rear, the electric sedan gets a more aggressive diffuser set-up and C-shaped tail lights. Each corner gets a sharp looking new wheel design, and the model’s signature metallic red looks set to return.

It’s believed that the red car in the photos is the dual-motor flagship grade, while the grey Model 3 is a standard range model.

Supplied The flagship Model 3 Performance looks to feature 19-inch wheels, while the base model appears to wear 18s.

Whilst the aesthetic changes are interesting, what will potentially be a greater topic of intrigue amongst Tesla faithful is whether there are any mechanical changes under the skin like a new battery or even a reworked interior.

It has been rumoured that the new Model 3 won’t feature a drive selector stalk, with gear selection expected to migrate to the touchscreen. Ambient lighting and a new steering wheel could also be on the cards.

Although it is unclear when the Model 3 update will be unveiled in full, it has been widely speculated that it will make an appearance at this week’s IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany.

The Model 3 facelift is likely to act as a precursor to a similar facelift on the Model Y; the current best-selling electric vehicle on the planet, and in New Zealand.

Although the Model Y has overtaken the Model 3 in the popularity stakes, the latter is still a strong seller around the world. And, for the moment at least, it remains the cheapest way to purchase a Tesla.