New Mercedes features bonkers EV range and 'NFT art gallery'

With consumer concerns around 'range anxiety' still very much a thing in 2023, electric vehicle range capability looks set to continue to be a core topic of discussion. So, which company is the benchmark when it comes to range?

It appears that Mercedes-Benz is keen to stake the claim that it is a range capability front runner, via concept cars like the just-unveiled CLA Concept.

Acting as a preview for the next generation of CLA four-door coupe, the CLA Concept also previews the battery technology Mercedes-Benz has been chipping away at in the background.

Supplied The CLA Concept’s rear end evokes the likes of the current SL.

Built on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, the CLA Concept was unveiled with two different batteries; an ordinary lithium-iron phosphate unit and a new anode design that uses silicon oxide.

Mercedes boasts that the new tech has standout energy density, is “remarkably small”, and notably light thanks to the use of adhesive instead of screws for its modules. Specific battery sizing hasn’t been confirmed (that old concept vehicle chestnut), but according to the brand it is rated for an economy of 12kWh/100km and a range of 750km on the WLTP cycle.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX concept EV has travelled more than 1000km on a single charge during a real-world road trip across Germany and France.

To put that into perspective, the production EV with the best range at the minute is the American Lucid Air, which can travel up to 883km on a charge. Lucid has endured numerous growing pains, and has faced difficulties in producing the Air. For the moment, it is only available in North America.

Who’s next best on the totem? Well, funnily enough it’s actually Mercedes-Benz. Their EQS 450+ – a model that just touched down in the country – can do up to 727km on the WLTP cycle.

Back to the CLA Concept. Its battery tech is impressive on paper, but it isn’t the only force driving those stunning range figures. The concept’s incredibly sleek silhouette, with its lack of interruptions and wind pockets, would likely make it one of the most slippery cars in the world if it were put into production today.

Supplied The CLA’s tri-display dashboard features, of all things, an NFT art gallery.

If the design rings a few bells for you, that might be because you’re recognising aspects borrowed from the early 2022 Vision EQXX concept, another of Mercedes’ long-range EV projects. In this case, though, the CLA Concept appears to be closer to being a production ready item.

The interior still screams ‘concept car’, but it’s not world’s away from the MBUX interiors of today’s Mercedes line-up. There’s three main screens, each running Mercedes’ own operating system and each powered by a water cooled NVIDIA chip. There’s even an ‘art gallery’ function where users can configure one of the screens to show their NFTs.

Remember NFTs? Yeah, me neither.

Power comes via an electric motor producing 175kW. Not exactly a ground shaking number. What is, however, is the fact that the motor accounts for less than 110kg of the CLA Concept’s total weight.

Supplied The dual spokes on each side of the steering wheel will be familiar to anyone that’s seen the brand’s latest production steering wheel design.

According to Mercedes, the motor unit features a lot less rare heavy earth materials than previous iterations. The concept also features extensive use of near CO2-free steel, CO2-reduced aluminium, and trim derived from paper.

“The technology that provides the foundation for the Concept CLA Class represents an entirely new approach for Mercedes-Benz and incorporates many learnings from our groundbreaking VISION EQXX technology programme,” said Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG chief technology officer.

“For instance, our engineers have maximised efficiency by driving down losses in its 800 V electric-drive system. It also features innovative battery cell chemistry as well as a high level of integration enabling excellent energy density.

“I am certain that our MMA platform will enable us to offer our customers in this market segment a class-defining combination of performance, sustainability, safety and comfort paired with an outstanding digital experience.”