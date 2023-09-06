Cut-price electric car brand from China evaluating launch in NZ

First it was MG, then it was BYD and Chery. Could Seres be the next car manufacturer from China to launch Down Under?

While on our rounds at the IAA motor show in Munich, we noticed there were quite a few Chinese brands displaying their wares. A couple were familiar, like MG and BYD, but others like Seres stood out for being new names with attractive new models.

Seres has been operating for a few years in China, working together with tech firm Huawei. Representatives at the event told Stuff that while the newer vehicles were currently only being built in left-hand drive, one of the slightly older ones, the Seres 3, was already being produced as a right-hooker.

More importantly, Seres has begun looking into the Australian and New Zealand markets for imminent expansion. This makes it the second Chinese carmaker in as many months to link itself to New Zealand, following on from Chery’s announcement in August.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Series 7 three-row SUV is a plug-in hybrid with an impressive 162km electric range.

The representative wasn’t able to tell us much more, but it’s good news for the local EV market as the Seres 3 could come in as another affordable electric SUV. European pricing currently seems to be around 35,000 euros, which is in line with the base MG ZS EV.

As for specifications, the Seres 3 uses a single front-mounted motor, generating 120kW/195Nm. It’s fed by a 54kWh battery, enough for a WLTP-rated range of 331km, again similar to the MG ZS EV Standard Range.

There are plenty of safety features, with higher-spec Comfort models swapping a rear-view camera for a 360-degree unit and gaining a front parking sensor. Those models also get a panoramic sunroof, a roof rack, a six-speaker audio system over a four-speaker, and wireless device charging amongst other features.

If Seres does decide on a local market entry, we could also then be in line for some seriously cool machinery.

The Seres 7 large SUV is a plug-in hybrid coming in Comfort and Premium trims, the latter being a four-wheel drive beasty using two electric motors and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine to generate a combined 335kW/660Nm, enough to slingshot the five-metre-long six-seater to 100kph in a rather frantic 4.8 seconds.

It uses a 40kWh battery for a WLTP-rated electric range of 162km and a total, petrol-inclusive range of 1050km. A rear-drive version loses the front-mounted motor, which means less power, but EV range goes up to a claimed 175km.

Finally, the Seres 5 is an attractive medium SUV that benefits from Seres’ latest battery tech. The Standard 2WD (220kW/420Nm) and Premium 4WD (430kW/940Nm) both use 80kWh lithium-ion phosphate batteries for 500km and 483km of range respectively, while the flagship 4WD (also 430kW/940Nm) model gets a 90kWh “semi solid state battery” for 530km of range.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Seres 5 appears to be the brand’s ‘bread and butter’ EV nameplate. If it comes here, this will likely be its lead model.

The battery is a solid-liquid hybrid lithium-ion battery, using an oxide electrolyte, with graphite for the negative electrode. It has a diaphragm, but unlike conventional diaphragms, a solid electrolyte diaphragm is used.

The jury is still out on if this will actually make a major difference to the performance of the vehicle - Seres’ documentation indicates a sub-35-minute 0-80% charge time, longer than the 28 minute time of the other batteries - but it’s certainly interesting.

Both the Seres 5 and 7 are not yet produced in right-hand drive, so it may still be a while before there is any indication of a local launch. Not to mention that the company’s Huawei connection might raise a few eyebrows.