SUV recalled in NZ over airbags that may not go off

Three recalls have been rolled out for Jeep’s off-roading halo model, the Wrangler.

A trio of recall notices have been issued for the Jeep Wrangler, each detailing a fault that could lead to the driver airbag not activating in the event of a crash.

Three recalls – one for 2007–’10 Wranglers, another for 2011–’16 Wranglers, and another for 2016–’17 Wranglers – were recently published online by the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The two notices for older Wranglers (2007 to 2016) state that some Wrangler models might mistakenly have a steering clockspring where they are meant to have airbag clockspring, leading to the potential for dust to get into the airbag’s circuit.

This can “cause illumination of the airbag warning light and/or a non-deployment of the driver airbag during a crash”, states the recall. Impacted vehicles will have their clocksprings, steering wheel back cover, and steering column shrouds replaced free of charge.

The recall for 2016–’17 Wranglers is different. It notes that the front impact sensor wiring on certain vehicles “may become detached during a crash event before the “impact signal” is recorded by the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC)”.

“Vehicles may experience no airbag and or pretensioner deployment in certain crash events where airbag or pretensioner deployment is expected. Failure to deploy the airbags or pretensioners when required during a crash event could increase the risk of injury or death to front seat occupants,” the recall adds.

As with the other Wrangler recalls, repairs are available to impacted models free of charge. “Your dealer will modify the existing wire harness then route and secure the wire harness to a new location,” the recall says.

Ironically, Jeep’s sister brand Dodge also has an outstanding airbag-related recall for selected Journey people movers from 2011–’15. But, in its case, the recall concerns a driver airbag that might go off accidentally.

The issue stems from the steering wheel wire harness on some Journey models getting trapped “between a tab on the steering wheel plastic back cover and the edge of the horn plate”, leading to rubbing that can cause a short, “which could result in an inadvertent driver airbag deployment”.

It is unknown how many vehicles have been affected by the recall locally, whether owners have been notified about the issues, and if there have been any cases of Jeep Wrangler or Dodge Journey airbags mistakenly activating or failing to activate in New Zealand.

Ateco New Zealand had not responded to Stuff’s questions at the time of writing.