Car sales plummet due to election uncertainty, cost of living

The Ford Ranger was once again the best-selling vehicle in New Zealand last month.

The Motor Industry Association has confirmed that August saw a significant dip in New Zealand’s new vehicle sales figures, with the organisation crediting the result to a host of different factors.

As previously reported, 9,808 new vehicles were registered locally in August, with the Ford Ranger (842 registrations) leading the Toyota RAV4 (773) and Toyota Hilux (465).

The MIA reports that August’s total sales figure was 22.4% lower than the current monthly average for 2023, 28.7% lower than the monthly average from 2022, and 33.2% lower than the registration total from the same month last year.

Supplied Toyota claimed 24.9% market share in August, leading Ford and Kia.

“August’s result is likely caused by several contributing factors,” said MIA chief executive Aimee Wiley.

“First, continuation of market rebalancing from June’s record month, where savvy purchasers effectively pulled forward registrations to maximise Clean Car Discount (CCD) benefits prior to 1 July rate card changes.

“Second, current tougher economic conditions: higher interest rates, tighter lending and continued high inflation impacting the cost of living and the willingness or ability to purchase.

“Third, hesitation or reluctance to purchase pre-election, particularly with transport policy changes hinging upon the election result.”

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

The National Party and Act Party, which are expected to form a coalition should the former win the upcoming general election, have both pledged to dump the Clean Car Discount scheme once in power.

This position could be tempering the amount of customers for high-emission vehicles like utes, some of whom will be hoping that a change of government will lead to emissions penalties on these vehicles being removed from play.

Other notable results from August included the electric vehicle charts. The BYD Atto 3 was the best-selling dedicated plug-in for the month, with 131 registrations. MG’s all-new MG4 hatch was second, enjoying a strong first month on the market with 96 registrations.

In a rare scenario, plug-in hybrid sales almost outnumbered pure electric sales, 780 (PHEVs) to 863 (BEVs). The Outlander PHEV *(261) led the segment over the Eclipse Cross (144) and Kia Sorento (131).

Toyota once again swept the hybrid segment; the RAV4 (760) leading the Highlander (182) and the Corolla (172). Toyota was the outright market leader, owning 24.9% market share relative to Ford’s 14.7% and Kia’s 8.2%.

Top 10 best-selling new vehicles of August, 2023

1. Ford Ranger (842 registrations)

2. Toyota RAV4 (773 registrations)

3. Toyota Hilux (465 registrations)

4. Mitsubishi Outlander (321 registrations)

5. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (233 registrations)

6. Ford Everest (226 registrations)

7=. Suzuki Swift (214 registrations)

7=. Kia Seltos (214 registrations)

9. Ford Escape (208 registrations)

10. Kia Stonic (192 registrations)