Toyota debuts hydrogen electric Hilux ute with 600km range

The hydro-Hilux can travel more than 600km between refills, and produces zero tailpipe emissions.

Nine months after it confirmed plans to build a hydrogen-powered version of its popular Hilux pick-up, Toyota has unveiled its first prototype to the world, helping shed light on the ute’s mechanicals and future.

Led by Toyota UK, the low-emission pick-up made its debut at Toyota Manufacturing’s plant in Derby, England.

Whilst it might look like any other Hilux on the outside (save for all the hydrogen graphics, of course), under the bodywork it gets three high-pressure hydrogen fuel tanks and a rear-mounted hybrid battery.

Supplied Three hydrogen fuel tanks sit in the Hilux’s chassis, with the hybrid battery housed in the tray.

The “core elements” are derived from Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell Mirai sedan. As with all hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, the Hilux’s only tailpipe emissions are water.

According to Toyota, the hydro Hilux has a range of more than 600km, or in its words “significantly further than might be achieved with a battery electric system”. The added technology has not compromised the ute’s interior space, although the rear tray is now battery central.

The brand says that the hydrogen Hilux’s unveiling is “a further demonstration of the broad scope of Toyota’s multi-path strategy for achieving carbon-free mobility, applying different powertrain solutions [...] to suit different user needs and operating environments worldwide.”

“Prototype construction began on June 5 this year, working to Toyota Production System principles in a dedicated area within the TMUK facility,” it adds.

“The first vehicle was completed just three weeks later, the first of 10 that will be built by the end of this year. These will undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety, dynamic performance, functionality and durability meet the high standards required of a production model.”

Does that mean that this hydrogen ute will go into production, then? Not necessarily. Toyota states that the hydrogen Hilux models it plans to build this year will be subject to a “complete evaluation”, with consultation from global strategic engineering and environmental group, Ricardo.

Supplied Toyota has teased that a hydrogen Hilux could be on the market by the end of the decade.

If that all goes well, Toyota says the model could be greenlit for production “in the second half of this decade”.

Toyota recently confirmed that a hybrid version of the Hilux is destined for New Zealand’s shores in early 2024. It will be the first hybrid ute to appear locally, and only the second electrified ute following the LDV eT60.

A fully electric Hilux concept was also unveiled late last year. The concept, known as the Revo BEV Concept, is currently in Australia on evaluation.