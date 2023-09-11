Watch: $110m Ferrari explodes with ex-F1 driver behind the wheel

Ex-Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok emerged unscathed after the US$70m Ferrari 250 GTO he was driving at the Goodwood Revival experienced a flash fire.

The Goodwood Revival has kicked off, and done so in rather spectacular fashion, with a genuine Ferrari 250 GTO grenading its engine while taking part in a race.

The race itself consisted of 18 Ferrari 250 variants, including GTOs, 250 GT SWBs, and even a 250 GT SWB Breadvan. If you like mid-20th century Ferrari racers, this is pretty much heaven on tarmac.

Even better, the cars are genuinely raced. The drivers/owners aren’t afraid of exploring the limits of the period-correct rubber and what the upper areas of the tachometer sound like.

Unfortunately, for ex-F1 racer Karun Chandhok, his 250 GTO decided it had had enough during the race while holding fourth position.

It’s unclear what exactly went wrong but it was certainly catastrophic. A massive fireball erupted from the bottom of the car, spitting bits of mechanicals across the grass.

Thankfully, the fire subsided fairly quickly, perhaps thanks to some extra fire suppression system on board, but it doesn’t look like the GTO will race again, at least not with that engine.

In its prime, the GTO raced with a 3.0-litre V12 producing 221kW at 7500rpm and 294Nm of torque. It was a successful machine in the GT class, winning the over 2000cc class of the FIA's International Championship for GT Manufacturers in 1962, 1963, and 1964.

The car also won the 1963 and 1964 Tour de France Automobile, the final win being Ferrari’s ninth in a row at the race.

As racecar design moved into the mid-engined formula still seen today, the 250 GTO was one of the final front-engined cars to remain competitive at the top level of sports car racing.

Of course, as we all know, this racing pedigree and desirability has led to massive prices for 250 GTOs. It still holds the record for most valuable car sold, with a 1963 250 GTO changing hands in 2018 for US$70 million (NZ$118,900).