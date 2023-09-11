Is your car spying on you? Study flags privacy worries

Mozilla rated Tesla as the worst of 25 brands when it comes to privacy and data sharing.

Cars are getting smarter and smarter. It’s not just electric cars, either. All manner of internal combustion engine vehicles these days come equipped with cameras and all sorts of other advanced software.

According to American software researchers at Mozilla, the level of data monitoring in the latest cars is a point of concern. In fact, the noted tech group has gone as far as to label the automobile market as the worst it’s ever reviewed for privacy.

In its US-centric report, titled ‘Cars Are the Worst Product Category We Have Ever Reviewed for Privacy’, Mozilla outlined that it researched 25 different carmakers ranging from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz to Subaru, Ford, and Tesla.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Nissan’s local privacy statement differs greatly from its position in the US.

The study stacked up each brand against Mozilla’s own privacy review methodology, ‘dinging’ companies for selling consumer data to third-party companies, not giving consumers the ability to delete their data, not having a strong record for protecting data, and not meeting Mozilla’s minimum security standards.

These minimum standards include encryption, security updates, strong password, vulnerability management, and privacy policy testing.

Mozilla found that 84% of brands in the study share or sell your personal data, 56% share that data with police on request, 92% give consumers “little to no control” over their data, and none of them could be confirmed as meeting Mozilla’s minimum security standards.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Renault and its sister company Dacia were rated first and second best in Mozilla’s research.

“Every car brand we looked at collects more personal data than necessary and uses that information for a reason other than to operate your vehicle and manage their relationship with you,” said Mozilla.

“Car companies have so many more data-collecting opportunities than other products and apps we use – more than even smart devices in our homes or the cell phones we take wherever we go.

“They can collect personal information from how you interact with your car, the connected services you use in your car, the car’s app, and can gather even more information about you from third party sources like Sirius XM or Google Maps.”

SUPPLIED Watch the Toyota Research Institute's self-driving (and self-drifting) Supra in action.

It begs the question, what kind of data can a car get from its driver and passengers? Evidently, quite a lot.

According to Mozilla, depending on the car in question, your connected car can collect your name, home address, phone number, mobile device location, credit and debit card information, lease information, IP address, passport number, signature, fingerprints and much more.

Perhaps one of the most interesting findings from the study was that one car manufacturer, Nissan, collects information for a category labelled ‘sexual activity’. Another carmaker, Kia, mentioned it collects information about ‘sex life’ in the brand’s privacy policy.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Brands often accumulate data through your car’s internet-based connected services, including vehicle phone apps.

“[Nissan said] they can collect and share your sexual activity, health diagnosis data, and genetic information and other sensitive personal information for targeted marketing purposes,” said Mozilla.

A notable caveat to mention is that Mozilla’s privacy observations are largely US-specific. Carmakers operate to different privacy laws in different regions. The privacy pages of both Nissan New Zealand and Kia New Zealand, for example, make no mention of monitoring anything to do with a consumer’s sexual activity or sex life.

Both brands do concede, however, that they collect personal information from its drivers. Nissan New Zealand goes as far as to say it “may” disclose your data to insurers, information technology service providers, lawyers, and other service providers, amongst others.

The regional nature of privacy legislation is also somewhat evident in Mozilla’s brand rankings. It ranked Renault and Dacia, two brands not offered in the US, in first and second place for privacy, both only getting dinged for their privacy use and security claims.

BMW, Subaru, and Fiat were next best in third, fourth, and fifth. The world’s biggest carmaker, Toyota, was 10th.

At the other end of the field, Tesla was ranked as the worst carmaker for privacy and data safety – not necessarily a surprise given how connected its cars are. Nissan, Hyundai, Cadillac, and GMC filled out the bottom five positions.