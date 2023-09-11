Cheap, fake Lamborghini actually a Holden in disguise

Lamborghini convertible replicas are fairly common. But few are based on a front-engined donor car with a roof ...

Lamborghini and Ferrari are, arguably, the two most famous and recognisable names in motoring (sorry Porsche). And for as long as their cars have been desirable, there have been people trying to create their own copies.

Like with fake watches and fake handbags, fake supercars have tiers of quality. Some come as off-the-shelf packages designed for particular cars, others are created on the fly usually over a beer or six by someone who quickly gets in over their head.

Likewise, there are replicas that are incredibly convincing – only giving the game away when you hear the exhaust note or spot the switchgear inside. On the other hand there are fakes that look so inaccurate that not even the most casual of casual petrolheads is going to be fooled.

In other words, replicas like this truly awful looking ‘Lamborghini Aventador’.

Supplied It even gets Lambo-style gullwing doors. You wouldn’t want to open them too often, though. A passerby might spot the Holden dashboard within.

Listed for sale in the US earlier this week by someone in Santa Fe, Texas, this attempt at an Aventador drop-top has a massively backwards set of proportions, the bouncy stance of a Toyota Camry, and some of the most inconsistent panel gaps to ever grace an automobile.

Perhaps the most heinous thing about this Lamborghini replica, though, is that underneath the cherry red bodywork sits a genuinely fantastic, desirable car – a 2006 Holden Monaro.

The Australian-manufactured Monaro was offered in the US rebadged as a Pontiac GTO between 2003 and 2006. Whilst it wasn’t necessarily welcomed in the US at the time (plenty of Americans wondered why one of the most iconic nameplates in muscle car folklore was stuck on the boot lid of a ‘foreign car’), it enjoys cult classic status today.

Supplied The bright red fake V12 engine cover, complete with Lamborghini badging, is the icing on the cake.

Whether that cult classic status extends to this sorry looking Lambo replica is up for debate.

There are two things that make this replica particularly … erm … bold. Firstly, it is a convertible. Given that the Monaro was never sold as a convertible, it’s likely to have lost an enormous amount of structural rigidity in the process of conversion. Secondly, its engine is no longer up the front where it’s meant to be.

Yes, the construction of this conversion included taking the Monaro’s standard 6.0-litre LS2 V8 and shifting it from in front of the windscreen to behind the driver. No doubt an enormous task, and no doubt something that throws everything about how this car drives completely out of whack.

Normally, those making a replica mid-engined, rear-wheel drive car use a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive donor vehicle as a base for a reason. The cherry on top of all of this is the clearly fake plastic ‘V12 engine’ cover in the engine bay, with its Lamborghini badges and all.

It might have the hallmarks of being an irrational custom build created by someone intoxicated, but as it turns out this might actually be based on a ‘mass produced’ kit (emphasis on the air quotes).

There are multiple Holden-based Lamborghini Aventadors in existence in the US. All of them look the same and, amusingly, all of them retain a good chunk of the Holden’s original dashboard.

If you happen to like what you see, this ‘Holdoghini’ has been advertised for US$35,000, or roughly $59,000. Or roughly the same price as a reasonable mileage Monaro would set you back today.