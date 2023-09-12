Audi confirms three new electric vehicles for New Zealand market

Audi’s A6 e-tron Avant is one slick electric wagon, although it has only been seen thus far in concept form.

This article originally appeared on Motoringnz.com

That’s the view held by Ina Economopoulos, sales and product planning manager Audi New Zealand operation has confirmed that three new fully electric models are New Zealand-bound; the Q6, A6 e-tron, and A6 e-tron Avant.

All three models share the brand’s new Premium Platform Electric underpinning co-developed by Audi and Porsche (for the Macan electric), and the A6 e-trons are similarly sized to the current combustion-engined A6.

Q6 is a definite starter for 2024 release. Though an exact timeframe for availability has yet to be determined, mid-year arrival sounds possible. There’s hope the A6 e-trons could also slip in before the end of 2024.

Supplied The new Q6 e-tron has yet to be revealed in full, with Audi so far only showcasing the model in slick white camouflage.

Though no pricing indications for the Q6 have been shared, there’s every indication it will be a fully premium car, like the e-tron RS GT and the e-tron SUV and Sportback, which now have Q8 branding.

Last week’s IAA Motor Show delivered a first look at the Q6 e-tron’s cabin. It’s packed with a raft of all-new technology not seen on other models in the range. The big feature is a three-screen setup – dubbed the “Digital Stage”– which stretches from the driver’s side to the front passenger, with each display sporting different sizes and features.

The driver faces a 11.9-inch display and next door is a 14.9-inch infotainment system touchscreen.The occupant of the front passenger seat gets a 10.9-inch touchscreen. They can use this to help the driver with things like setting the navigation system and changing radio stations.

Supplied The Q6 e-tron’s cabin is punctuated by Audi’s latest ‘virtual cockpit’ dual-screen set-up.

Other high-tech features include an augmented reality heads-up display (HUD), designed to make it look like it’s 200 metres ahead of the driver. It and projects things like navigation directions and speed limit signs onto the road ahead, keeping vital information in a driver’s direct eyeline.

Whether the A6 e-trons heading into sale take this as well is not clear, but Ingolstadt has said the showroom fare is “heavily based” on last year's acclaimed same name concepts - with minimal revisions probable.

Local market response to the sleek, ground-hugging concepts was massive and cemented the NZ distributor’s view that both will sell well, Economopoulos says. She’s especially keen on the station wagon, saying having an electric premium load-all will be something very different in the market - in all likelihood, the A6 e-tron Avant could be in a class of one.

Audi has finally given us the electric wagon we've been waiting for.

“I think the (A6) concepts are both great looking cars and believe they will definitely be very popular in NZ. Between the Q6 e-tron and the A6 e-tron? I think the Q6 will be more popular, but to have a fully electric sedan and Avant wagon will be a great addition.”

The drivetrain options for Q6 e-tron, A6 e-tron sedan and wagon are expected to be shared. Audi has yet to disclose in-depth details for the production models.

The A6 e-tron concepts, though, were signalled as being set to deliver with single and dual motor variants, possibly with as much as 355kW and 800Nm of torque in the latter format.

Supplied The A6 e-tron twins are an outside shot at a local 2024 berth, even though they’ve yet to be unveiled in production form.

It’s predicted that the Q6 e-tron will have an 800-volt electrical system that’ll be able to charge from flat to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

The concept sedan comes with a 100kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 700km on the WLTP standard, 800V technology, and 270kW of charging capacity. The Avant concept also gets a 100kWh battery, along with a dual-motor AWD 350kW/800Nm powertrain.

Audi has said the production A6 e-tron could offer a 0–100kph time of less than seven seconds in base guide and “well under” four seconds in its most powerful variants.

Supplied Although many an enthusiast loves a wagon, Audi expects the Q6 e-tron to outsell the A6 e-tron Avant.

The company has also hinted at an RS6 e-tron flagship. Using the Macan EV as a guide, this could produce up to 450kW and 1000Nm. For reference, the current RS6 in its just-released $242,990 format pumps out 463kW and 850Nm from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine.

The PPI platform blends elements of the Audi e-tron GT (and Porsche Taycan) J1 underpinnings with the MEB architecture used more widely by the Volkswagen Group, including the Q4.

The concept’s suspension comprises a five-link axle up front optimised for electric vehicles, with a multi-link axle at the rear. It also features air suspension with adaptive dampers.