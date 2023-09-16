Road test: German SUV killer? Mazda's plush CX-90 Takami tested

As global regulators tighten the vice on big-engine petrol vehicles, the vast majority of carmakers are doing all they can to slash costs and emissions. The idea of creating a large all-new platform from scratch with an equally new 3.3-litre inline six petrol engine in this climate would be a deeply far-fetched thing to do.

Who could possibly do such a thing?

Mazda it seems is willing to trade a slap on the wrist and a stern death stare from eco-conscious customers in exchange for the chance at achieving something greater. The Japanese firm has spent years trying to cement the claim that it is a more premium carmaker than its Asian-based peers. This CX-90 mild hybrid and its smaller cousin, the CX-60, are Mazda’s most comprehensive stabs at the idea yet.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Mazda’s aim is for the CX-90 to be taken seriously as a rival for Europe’s best, and that starts in the cabin.

The 60 and 90 are the first and second Mazdas to be created using the brand’s new Large Product Group architecture. Assembled almost entirely by hand via Mazda’s ‘takumi’ master craftsmen and women, the new platform deliberately skews away from typical convention.

A focus on rear-wheel drive bias and refinement aim to make the platform and the nameplates that use it feel more plush and polished than more affordable opposition. That’s the idea, anyway.

The CX-90’s arrival hasn’t been without its casualties. Whilst the CX-60 will be sold alongside the similarly sized CX-5, the CX-90’s head-to-head equivalent – the CX-9 – will meet its end when the year’s out. The CX-9’s replacement is 25mm longer and 25mm wider. It’s also considerably pricier. The $93,690 Takami pictured here, the only CX-90 New Zealand gets, is $19,000 more than the equivalent CX-9 Takami.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A supersized wheelbase means the third row is more accessible here than in the CX-8 or CX-9.

Comparing the CX-90 to the CX-9 is inevitable, but also a little unfair. Handsome it may still be, the CX-9 is a fairly long in the tooth bus these days, equipped with a 2.5-litre turbo petrol with no hybrid assistance.

One of the biggest fundamental differences between the pair is the CX-90’s whopping 280mm of extra wheelbase. Not only does this ensure it has a more spacious second row, but it also means a wider aperture for those clambering into the seats in the very back. Space there is well above par for a three-rower, but very shallow footwells means it’s still only ideal for children.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Artisan Red suits the CX-90’s more mature aesthetics.

If the CX-9 is handsome, then the CX-90 is maybe something of an … erm … ‘Benedict Cumberbatch type’.

From some angles, it looks wonderful. Any angle where the light hits the generous S-curve in the doors, for example. The more mature grille and bezel look less like a big cheshire grin. More muscular rear haunches and a more rearward glasshouse place emphasis on the 90’s rear-driven nature.

I can’t shake the feeling that things haven’t gone quite right in the rear. There’s a bit too much bodywork and curvature in the top of the tailgate. It’s bulbous, although if that’s a deliberate ploy to enlarge the boot space (a fantastic 257L with the third row up, 607L with it down) or give the rear occupants more headroom, it would make sense.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The minimalist dashboard is populated by switches that feel satisfying to use.

It ticks the box for spaciousness, but does the CX-90’s interior tick the big box for quality? Is this a cabin that could trick car-gullible mates that you’ve bought something German?

Well yes, potentially. Nappa leather and contrast stitching are fairly standard Mazda fare these days. What’s new are things like the electric steering column adjustment, electric windows that barely make a peep when they open and close, and the most competent Bose sound system I’ve heard in any car.

The switches all feel and operate satisfyingly in hand, Mazda clearly paying mind to the damping of these things. All the bits that look like metal, are. It’s a fantastic thing to sit in, and only made better by excellent sound deadening.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Legroom in the third row is solid, although shallow footwells are a bit of a dampener.

Downsides? Well, the second row’s elevation relative to the front row can make rear visibility a chore. While it’s well presented, the infotainment system and menu layout is showing its age (the screen still isn’t touch-based). And unfortunately locally sold CX-90s miss out on the most interesting interior textures and stitching details offered in other markets – like the delicate ‘Kakenui’ knot sequencing.

I’m not sure the CX-90’s cabin is quite at the level to be considered a straight like-for-like alternative to an Audi or Mercedes-Benz. But, it is certainly good enough to muscle in on the likes of Volkswagen and Skoda. In particular, it shapes up as a compelling counterpoint to Volkswagen’s $104,990 Touareg V6.

This whole ‘premium car’ schtick isn’t all about what kind of leather is splayed across the dashboard. How a car feels to drive is also paramount. In the CX-90’s case, Mazda is chasing a fine balance between driving engagement and comfort. The 2.2-tonne wagon is obviously not going to drive like a light-footed hot hatch. Nevertheless, Mazda has done a good job balancing fun factor and restraint.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The CX-90’s rear end looks a little bulbous from some angles.

Rolling around town, there’s barely any indication that a significant six cylinder sits underneath your right foot. It’s mellow, quiet – even on those dreaded chip-seal roads. Most of this is down to the 90’s sound deadening.

Its suspension, double wishbone up front, multi-link rear) deals well with surface changes and the dreaded pothole despite the 21-inch wheels it has to manage. We saw best economy figures of 9.5L/100km from the 3.3-litre, precariously close to the manufacturer’s 9.1L/100km claims. A solid result for a car this size.

Put the big Mazda into sport mode and floor the throttle, and that serenity is instantly traded for the unmistakable wail of an inline six.

STUFF An up-close look at Mazda's recently updated Hofu Plant, which produces its all-new CX-60, CX-90, and more.

A good chunk of the sound is pumped-in audio, but it’s hard not to crack a little smile as the noise rings out. It’s pretty quick this six – Mazda’s 6.1-second 0–100kph time might not be too remarkable on paper in this age of EVs, but you certainly feel it from behind the steering wheel.

Lobbed into a corner, the CX-90 grips up handily. It’s obviously a hefty vehicle but, compared to an electric three-rower like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV we sampled for the first time this week, you can feel how much lighter it is.

Corners can be approached at decent pace thanks to an excellent steering rack and relatively minimal body roll. There’s less tendency for understeer, too, thanks to the platform’s rearward emphasis and Mazda’s ‘Kinematic Posture Control’ torque vectoring. In short, this is quite possibly the most pleasant and engaging SUV in the 7-seater segment to push on a back road.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A sweet drive and well furnished, the CX-90 keeps the majority of Mazda’s promises.

It’s not perfect. The CX-90’s 8-speed automatic transmission sometimes comes across undercooked. At pace it operates well, but trundling around at normal speeds I found it to be way too busy … particularly when coasting. Its constant downshifting can sometimes make smooth stops an awkward thing to pull off. Maybe its core logic could be tweaked with a software update down the line.

The CX-90 is an excellent take on large, premium motoring. Fantastic to drive, fairly quick, and attractive – for the most part – it’s an excellent addition to Mazda’s SUV armada.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The CX-90’s cabin is a welcome mix of leathers and metals.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Not only is legroom in the third row somewhat decent, but so too is the generous space back there, even with the seats folded up.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Our best economy figures of 9.5L/100km combined compared well to Mazda’s claimed 9.1L/100km.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Whilst the CX-9 kicks the bucket later this year, Mazda will still offer the CX-8.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff No touchscreen trickery needed here, all of the CX-90’s air conditioning functions are paired to real physical buttons.