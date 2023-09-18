Survey finds Kiwi EV ownership will outpace petrol by 2035

A new study on the future of EV ownership in New Zealand has found that EVs will overtake combustion vehicles as the powertrain of choice by 2035.

The survey, conducted by insights agency Hall & Partners on behalf of BMW with more than 1000 Kiwi adults that hold a driving licence, found that while 70% believe they will own a conventionally powered vehicle in 2025, just 11% said they would do so in 2040.

Respondents were asked on their opinions regarding various aspects of EV adoption, including concerns, motivations, and preferences regarding charging options.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The local charging infrastructure rated highly on reasons people currently were wary of EVs.

Nearly four in five said they were aware of the Clean Car Discount, with 47% of these people saying it made them more likely to consider purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle. The Discount is the largest factor in encouraging those aged between 25 and 34 to purchase an EV.

Half said their next vehicle purchase will be either a hybrid or an EV, with the preference leaning towards hybrids. As it stands, one in ten already drive a hybrid or an EV.

Of those asked, 57% believe that EVs are the way of the future, but 73% said that range anxiety combined with the local charging infrastructure was a major concern. Nearly half (47%) of those who regularly drive an EV agreed, despite more than two-thirds (36%) claiming they only required 30km or less for their daily driving.

Peugeot has revealed its next-gen 3008, spearheaded by an electric version with up to 700km of range.

Generally, Kiwis see EVs as best for short range trips, with combustion-based vehicles therefore being better for longer journeys.

As for current barriers to adoption, perhaps unsurprisingly, price was the biggest, with two-thirds saying EVs are too expensive regardless of the Clean Car Discount.

A lack of knowledge (22%) about EVs also played a significant role in their decision-making process. This trend decreased with age. According to the survey, those between 18-24 (50%) were most likely to claim this; 55-64 (15%) were least likely – interesting, considering the general view is that younger people are more aware of technological changes than older folks.

Supplied BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse is our best look at the next-gen 3 Series.

It’s an interesting survey, partially because BMW commissioned it, a brand that will only have one vehicle under the $80k Clean Car Discount cap when the iX1 eDrive20 launches. It is committed to heavy electrification over the next few years, with the Neue Klasse set to spawn seven models from 2025 to 2027.

The onslaught of small electric vehicles from China is currently taking over the lower end of the market, which are proving to be massive value for their price, while the Japanese offerings are starting to gather steam. Toyota’s bZ4X is coming soon, along with the Subaru Solterra, while the Nissan Ariya is still expected to launch here.

Other upcoming EVs include the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Fiat 500e Abarth, and four electric Audis – the Q4 e-tron, Q6 e-tron, and the A6/A6 Avant e-tron.