At long last - the Motocompo is back!

The mighty Motocompo has been reborn as the electric Motocompacto!

It seems like an April Fool’s prank but Honda really has revived the brilliant little Motocompo for the 21st century.

Now called ‘Motocompacto’, the tiny little two-wheeler will be sold in the US as a form of last-mile transport. Power comes from a front-wheel-mounted electric motor fed by a 6.8Ah battery pack. The little bike can hit 24kph and go for about 20km between charges. It takes 3.5 hours to fully charge.

“Motocompacto is uniquely Honda – a fun, innovative and unexpected facet of our larger electrification strategy,” said Jane Nakagawa, American Honda Motor Co vice president of the R&D business unit.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff A 1982 Honda Motocompo at Mike Pero's new Japanese motorcycle gallery.

“Sold in conjunction with our new all-electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport”

Like the 1980s original, the Motocompacto’s seat, handlebars and footpegs can fold into the body. Even the charging cable can be stored inside the body. The electric powertrain means it’s much less bulky than the original as well, weighing 18.7kg. Dimensions are 97cm long, 44cm wide, and 89cm tall when ready to go, while when folded it measures 74cm tall, 9cm wide, and 54cm tall.

Stuff Folded up, the Motocompacto weighs about 19kg.

Honda is also planning on selling a range of Motocompacto accessories, including helmets, backpacks, stickers, decals and general apparel.

It’ll cost US$995 (NZ$1684) and can be purchased online or at Honda and Acura dealers. Considering Nakagawa mentioned it will be sold alongside Honda’s North American electric SUVs, it might be available as an optional extra as well.

One of those electric SUVs will be the Prologue, which was developed alongside GM. All of the details will be revealed next year but it’ll get at least one all-wheel drive variant and should be priced quite competitively. And, evidently, fit a tiny electric scooter in the boot.