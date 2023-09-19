Bad news for those betting on e-fuels as declaration of support falls short

Pros of efuels is that they can work with almost any existing combustion engine, but they’re currently expensive.

A proposed declaration of support for synthetic fuels, or e-fuels, by Germany was recently dropped after only gathered signatures from three countries. For those hoping e-fuels could extend the life of internal combustion, this is a major setback.

Synthetic fuels have been touted as a way to reduce carbon emissions from combustion engines without requiring new infrastructure or redesigned engines. They are either refined from plants or manufactured using basic chemical processes and electricity.

If the electricity is generated with renewable sources, such as wind or solar, then the fuels are considered ‘climate neutral’ because burning them releases only as much carbon into the atmosphere as was previously removed.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff E-fuels are one way the existing vehicle fleet can decarbonise its emissions, but support is waning.

Germany and Italy have been among the most vocal in support of e-fuels, with both pushing the European Union to include a related loophole in its proposed ban of internal combustion, currently set for 2035.

However, according to a report from Politico, only the Czech Republic, Japan, and Morocco showed support for the endorsement. For whatever reason, Italy seems absent from the list, despite its previous support. The Czech Republic and Japan both have strong automotive industries, with Japan in particular being resistant to going all-in on electric power, while Morocco wants to use its green energy production to generate hydrogen.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF At Glenbrook, south of Auckland, a small facility makes low-emissions hydrogen gas.

The declaration asked those signing to commit to new e-fuel plants, share knowledge, and defend “technological neutrality” in the development of clean vehicle technology. This could be seen as an effort to not rely solely on electric power for decarbonisation.

One problem with e-fuels is that they are expensive and currently being made in small quantities. Politico says the EU also wants to use them in sectors like aviation that can’t immediately benefit from electrification like cars.

Porsche is one brand that has been championing e-fuels recently, even going as far as investing about $110 million into projects like a plant in Chile that will eventually produce 550 million litres of the stuff.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Porsche has invested in an e-fuel plant in Chile, which is expected to produce 550 million litres by 2026.

It is expected the plant will produce around 130,000 litres of the CO2-neutral fuel in 2022, before expanding to 55 million litres in 2024, then 550 million litres in 2026. The fuel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions in combustion engines by as much as 90 per cent. It is made from blending hydrogen sourced from water and carbon harvested from the atmosphere into a hydrocarbon.

Plus, it’ll work on all combustion cars. Porsche’s head of GT sports cars and the 911 product line, Frank Walliser said a few years ago that it might even add power to some: "It has no impact on performance - some horses more, so it's going in the right direction - but emissions are way better; we see fewer particles, less NOx - so that's going in the right direction".

Honda has also expressed interest in e-fuels but hasn’t invested quite as much as Porsche into the idea.