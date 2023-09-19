Ford reveals plug-in Ranger ute, coming to NZ in 2025

Ford’s long waited Ranger PHEV has been unveiled. It is expected to arrive in New Zealand in either late 2024 or early 2025.

After years of speculation that went as far as former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Ford has unveiled its first global plug-in ute; the Ranger PHEV plug-in hybrid.

While the blue oval already has a fully electric pick-up for sale stateside, the F-150 Lightning, the Ranger PHEV is its first international electrified ute option. And, yes, the model has already been confirmed for launch in New Zealand.

It is slated to arrive in local showrooms in either late 2024 or early 2025.

Supplied Its vehicle-to-load system, which uses the battery to supply power to three 240V plugs, is a unique feature for a plug-in hybrid.

The Ranger PHEV makes use of Ford’s familiar 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a parallel electric motor and battery unit. Ford boasts that the electrified Ranger will be able to travel more than 45km to a charge (on the WLTP cycle), with owners also able to make use of Ford’s Pro Power Onboard ‘vehicle-to-load’ (V2L) technology to power devices and tools whilst out and about.

The carmaker has confirmed that the PHEV will have the best torque figures of any model in the Ranger line-up, including the 583Nm Raptor and the 600Nm of the Ranger V6.

And, unlike the only other plug-in ute option on sale in New Zealand, the PHEV will feature four-wheel drive, an unchanged 1327kg payload rating, and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity (although this capacity does not apply when driving in any dedicated EV mode).

Supplied The PHEV gets two V2L plugs in the bed and one in the cabin.

Speaking of modes, the Ranger PHEV has four of them. EV Auto is its default hybrid drive mode, while EV Now is its pure electric zero tailpipe emissions mode. EV Later is its pure combustion performance mode, and EV Charge further amplifies the ute’s ability to charge its battery on the run.

Beyond these details, Ford has yet to confirm many other technical aspects of the Ranger PHEV. These include battery size, specific power and torque figures, local specifications, or local pricing.

The Ranger PHEV is one of six plug-ins that have been added to Ford’s Australasian line-up in recent times, following in the footsteps of the Escape PHEV, E-Transit, E-Transit Custom, Mustang Mach-E, and Puma EV. It is just the third electrified ute to be confirmed for sale in New Zealand, following on from the LDV eT60 and Toyota’s forthcoming Hilux Hybrid.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X has been revealed to bridge the gap between the standard Wildtrak and the mighty Raptor.

“The Ranger team at Ford is obsessed with helping solve our customers’ problems and bringing their dreams to life. Today’s announcement demonstrates our deep understanding of the customer and how they desire practical solutions without compromise,” Ford Australia CEO Andrew Birkic said, speaking during a roundtable discussion with Australasian media earlier this month.

“Today we are announcing a Ranger that gives Australians a pick-up that enables them to embrace electrification without compromising anything they love about their Ranger, and that Ranger is the Ranger plug-in hybrid.

“It will bring the ability to drive with zero tailpipe emissions capabilities, and power your worksite, go to the campsite, tow your boat or caravan, take you wherever you want to go. Ranger hybrid gives our customers the best of both worlds. We really believe it’s the sweet spot.”

Supplied The Ranger’s new plug port sits to the right of its regular fuel filler.

While some ute owners might scoff at the concept of an electric range of 45km, Ford Global Truck chief strategist Matt Riley believes that the figure will be very useful to a large portion of Ranger owners, based on information the company has gathered from its FordPass app users.

“We know through our connected vehicle data, that’s now available on most next-generation Rangers, that around half of our Ranger customers will often travel less than 40km in a day, and 83% often take three or more short trips in a day,” said Riley.

“For these use cases, they could spend a considerable amount of their time using the vehicle as an EV.”

Birkic, meanwhile, would not confirm whether the Ranger PHEV would be offered Down Under in multiple specifications. In supplied press imagery, the model is shown in an apparent Wildtrak flagship trim.

Supplied The Ranger PHEV’s towing capacity is 3500kg, the same as the rest of the Ranger line-up.

It is expected that the Ranger PHEV will be priced higher than any other Ranger model, barring the Raptor. This means a plug-in Wildtrak PHEV will likely be priced above the $83,990 Wildrak V6. Although conversely, it won’t get slapped with the V6’s $6,900 Clean Car levy.

Visually, the Ranger PHEV doesn’t look much different from its diesel-sipping counterparts. Amongst the few differences, inevitably, is its added plug port situated next to the petrol filler. It also gets a different wheel design in its Wildtrak form.

Whilst it’s yet to be confirmed by Ford, the Ranger PHEV will presumably get the same 12-inch portrait touchscreen with SYNC 4 and, in leading trims, B&O audio and a 360-degree camera set-up.

Supplied Different wheels are amongst the only visual changes Ford has added to the Ranger PHEV.

One tech feature Ford has confirmed is geofencing. Ford says that the Ranger PHEV will have the capacity to automatically switch itself into an EV mode when entering urban low-emission ‘Green Zones’, like those seen in Europe, based on geofencing technology sensing that the car is entering the zone.

The Ranger PHEV’s V2L system comes in the form of three standard 240V outlets; two in the load box and one inside. These ports use the car’s onboard battery as a power source, and can be used to power worksites, campsites, and other things like televisions and fridges.

“We are very excited to soon be offering the Ranger Plug-In Hybrid to New Zealand customers,” said Ford New Zealand managing director Simon Rutherford.

Supplied The Ranger’s unveiling follows the recent local launch of the fully electric E-Transit and Mustang Mach-E.

“New Zealanders are rapidly transitioning to electrified vehicle solutions and the Ranger plug-in hybrid will play a key role not only in Ford’s global sustainability efforts to reduce emissions from transportation, but also in helping meet the varied needs of our valued customers here in New Zealand,” he added.

“We anticipate that a more sustainable, low emissions solution will appeal across retail, business, rural and urban customers alike.”

Birkic expects the Ranger PHEV to be a big talking point amongst fleet buyers, namely companies looking to purchase a low-emission ute in bulk for their workforce.

“We think it’s a really viable alternative,” he said.

“Obviously there’s many different user cases when it comes to fleet. Some are very heavy, some tow a lot, some carry a lot, some are in rural areas, some go out in the middle of nowhere where there’s forestry and mining.

“So it really comes down to the user cases, but certainly in terms of operating costs, yes. We think there’s a market there. And that will be a very important part of our pre-sale campaign.”