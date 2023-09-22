Money savings and cleaner air: EVs central to net zero emissions

The Clean Car Discount scheme was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on June 13. (first published June 2021)

Drive Electric has released its first ‘State of the Nation’ report on New Zealand’s current electromobility situation, and shows that while we’re doing well right now, there’s still a lot to be done, even with the Clean Car Discount doing a lot of the lifting.

The not-for-profit’s 78-page report looked at all aspects of the national electric transport ecosystem up to 30 June 2023. It also investigated global trends, energy and charging infrastructure, light vehicles, heavy transport, commercial vehicles, buses, marine, aviation, bikes, batteries, consumer and fleet trends, policy and more.

Drive Electric’s big takeaway is that electrifying the entire transport system – not just personal transport – will “drive energy independence for New Zealand, lower costs for businesses and families, and contribute to environmental improvements.”

Stuff Electric vehicles really are here to stay, with Drive Electric’s first ‘State of the Nation’ report confirming as much.

However, this won’t come easily.

The high cost of EVs remains a problem, the report states, despite the Clean Car Discount contributing to over 100,000 rebates granted and a 21% drop in the average emissions from new vehicles in New Zealand.

The Drive Electric report goes on to say that EECA analysis has found that price parity between ICE and EVs is actually here now if you take a total cost of ownership view over five years. So perhaps the issue really lies in the generally high price of new vehicles?

Initial cost parity is expected sometime before the end of the decade, depending almost entirely on the falling costs of batteries.

One answer lies in the used car market. As people trade in their EVs, the second-hand market will grow, opening up electrification to those that might not be able to afford a brand-new vehicle. However, as it stands, there are few options below $30,000 that offer decent range.

Supplied Electric power across all areas of the transport industry will help us reach our net-zero emissions goal.

Then there’s the issue of our infatuation with utes. Currently, no major ute maker offers an electric workhorse. The only one available in New Zealand is the LDV eT60, which offers a 350km range that can drop by up to half depending on the load, and is only available in rear-wheel drive.

Unfortunately, there isn’t really an answer here beyond simply waiting for the big makers – Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan – to build what we need. Ford has announced a plug-in hybrid Ranger will emerge by 2025 and Toyota has a mild hybrid Hilux coming next year and is rumoured to be working on more electrification for the next generation of Hilux (also expected to be revealed next year). Expect electric utes to be available by next decade.

The reality is New Zealand simply isn’t big enough to sway the manufacturer’s future vehicle roadmaps.

Even with the price barrier and lack of electrified utes, Drive Electric says we are currently on track to meet our goal of a 30% zero-emission light fleet by 2035 (assuming the Clean Car Discount sticks around a little while longer).

When it comes to charging infrastructure, New Zealand is starting strong, with more than 87% of our energy coming from renewable sources (and counting), which means charging EVs doesn’t come with as much environmental harm as it might in Australia or Europe where renewable energy is more scarce.

Supplied Most EV owners charge at home.

According to Drive Electric, 82% of charging in New Zealand is done privately, with 97% of current EV owners saying they charge at home at least some of the time.

However, the report states around 15% of households in New Zealand lack a dedicated car park, making access to public charging crucial for these EV drivers in particular.

Amongst EV drivers, the use of public charging stations has risen from 49% in 2021 to 76% in 2023. This demonstrates growing reliance on public charging infrastructure to support long journeys, but it also speaks to the fact that our public charging network is starting to develop more quickly. New Zealand has a number of market players now including Jolt, Z Energy, BP, Tesla, ChargeNet and Meridian.

At the end of 2022, New Zealand had 680 public chargers operating around the country. 480 of these are fast chargers (between 22kW and 350kW of charging power) while 200 were slow (equal or under 22kW).

Our public charging network is good too, but the roll-out of new, reliable stations needs to increase in order to keep up with the numbers of EVs on the road. As of 2022, New Zealand had one charge point for nearly eight light-duty electric vehicles. Compare that to Australia, which has one point for roughly every 2.5 cars.

Supplied Almost all current EV drivers use off-peak hours to charge their cars.

Around 42% of EV drivers feel there is still a lack of public chargers across the country, with queues stopping 55% of drivers from using public chargers.

And for those wondering about the impact on the grid if we all switched to electric vehicles overnight, our total electricity demand would increase by around 20%. This can already be accommodated within New Zealand's existing electricity grid, particularly if most EVs were charged during off-peak periods.

Peak demand periods are usually when we need to use fossil fuels to supplement our grid with extra energy. Off-peak EV charging doesn’t just take pressure off the grid, it further lowers your carbon footprint.

“As we decarbonise the economy, our demand for renewable energy will soar. This could be 60-70% higher by 2050,” said Kirsten Corson, Drive Electric Deputy Chair.

"We’ve got to make sure we can increase generation but also ensure our distribution infrastructure is ready to support this uptake. We encourage policy-makers and regulators to give electricity distribution businesses (EDBs) the mandate to enable this growth.

John Bisset/Stuff Our renewable energy sources are enough to supply almost all of New Zealand’s energy requirements.

“This is possible, since 1996 we have added enough generation capacity to our energy system to support two to three complete EV fleets. It’s also great for households. It’s forecasted that by 2035, a household with two EVs will have 51% lower energy bills.”

To meet the forecast energy demand increase of 68% by 2050 (with a 28% stepping stone increase by 2035), just over 10 TWh (terawatt hours) of new renewable generation supply will need to be built by 2030. New Zealand has a healthy pipeline of new generation options to meet that demand across solar, wind and geothermal sources.

In fact, there are already enough infrastructure projects in the pipeline to achieve 98% renewable generation in that time period. If we assume the right policy settings to continue rapid EV uptake, two-thirds of New Zealand’s transport energy needs could be powered by electricity by 2050.

Plus, as vehicle-to-grid technology gets better, EVs will be able to feed energy back into the grid to stabilise energy fluctuations.

Supplied If everyone in New Zealand shifted to electric power overnight, we’d only need 20% more energy from the grid.

As it stands, the transport sector is responsible for 39% of our local emissions (as of 2021), with agriculture topping the less-than-desirable charts at 49.2% and energy at 40.6%. By type, New Zealand’s emissions are 45% CO2, 43% methane, 10% nitrous oxide, and 2% combined F-gases (fluorinated gases, human-induced gases used in a range of industrial applications).

All of these are bad, but CO2 is the one the transport industry has most effect over. According to the report, transport is responsible for two-thirds of our air pollution, with harmful emissions causing over 2200 premature deaths, 9200 hospital admissions for respiratory and cardiac illnesses, 13,200 cases of childhood asthma, and more than $10.5 billion in social costs.

Research from the Ministry of Transport indicates that widespread EV uptake could result in an approximate 50% reduction in the health impacts of air pollution.

While global EV sales have increased by 730% since 2017 and the local fleet has jumped by 9.5 times in the past five years, New Zealand still retains a high degree of combustion engine vehicle ownership, with EVs currently making up 2% of the entire fleet.