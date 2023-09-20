Why did Ford choose hybrid over electric for its new plug-in Ranger?

A fully electric Ranger is expected to be coming in Ford’s future. For now, the forthcoming plug-in hybrid is the closest blue oval alternative.

Ford has finally electrified its ever popular Ranger pick-up – the brand confirming late yesterday that a plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger will join its line-up at the end of next year.

The announcement was a big one for a number of reasons. The country’s most popular model finally gaining an electrified variant is notable, as is the fact that this is only the third ute to be confirmed for our market with some form of electric-assisted powertrain.

The news capped off two years of speculation that a plug-in hybrid Ranger was in the works, whilst chopping down more recent suggestions that Ford was considering canning its plug-in hybrid plans in favour of releasing a fully electric Ranger instead.

Supplied The Ranger PHEV has only been pictured thus far in flagship Wildtrak trim.

So, why didn’t they? Other brands, like Mahindra, are set to deliberately skip over investment in plug-in hybrids in favour of going straight for the pure EV jugular. Could Ford have done the same thing with the Ranger?

Reports from last year that Ford had trademarked the ‘Ranger Lightning’ nameplate in Europe, echoing its fully electric F-150 Lightning in the US, only added fuel to the ‘Ranger EV’ rumour mill fire (combustion engine pun not intended).

Ford Australia CEO Andrew Birkic, Ford Global Truck chief strategist Matthew Riley, and Ranger PHEV programme chief engineer Robert Sharples led a Ranger PHEV virtual roundtable with Australian media earlier this month, and the nameplate’s potential fully electric future was inevitably a hot button topic.

Chief to Ford’s considerations around how to produce a low-emissions ute solution were five ‘essential features’; a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, competitive power and torque figures, off-road capability, no dependence on charging infrastructure, and “significant” fuel consumption and CO2 reduction.

In the brand’s presentation to media, it stated that a theoretical pure electric midsize pick-up would fail on three of the five counts; not being able to tow 3.5-tonnes, not being capable off-road, and having to be dependent on charging infrastructure. The Ranger PHEV, meanwhile, is said to pass all five tests with flying colours.

Whilst Ford didn’t quantify why a pure electric Ranger would not be a capable off-roader or what it meant for it to be dependent on charging infrastructure (most EV owners plug their vehicles in and charge them overnight, instead of relying on public charging stations), the brand placed emphasis on claims that a PHEV gives customers a “best of both worlds” solution “without compromise”.

Supplied The Ranger PHEV’s ‘Pro Power OnBoard’ V2L system can be used to operate electric power tools when out and about.

Statistics gathered by Ford support the brand’s focus on towing. It claims that 86% of its Ranger customers regularly tow. Curiously, the brand also said it gathered Ranger owner insights via the FordPass app, stating that 52% of current-gen Ranger owners drive less than 40km a day, and 83% only take a handful of short trips a day.

These figures, it suggested, give weight to favouring a plug-in hybrid option over a fully electric alternative.

“We want to give Australian customers the confidence to go electric, while offering vehicles that get the job done and put a smile on their face. Helping to create that confidence amongst our customers is really important,” said Birkic, later adding that the Ranger PHEV is “the right vehicle for our customers today given the Australian and New Zealand conditions”.

Supplied Ranger PHEV info like power, torque, and battery size have yet to be detailed by Ford.

And, what about those with their heart set on a fully electric Ranger? “We’re not going to give a specific time frame on that,” said Birkic. Although, he did eventually concede that there is going to be demand for a pure plug-in Ranger Down Under.

“We don’t have every individual user case, but what we know is that there certainly would be some demand for [an electric Ranger]. And we’ve seen that in an overseas market [with the F-150 Lightning],” he added.

“But they’re different vehicles, different platforms, different user cases. We have a PHEV, we think that’s the right vehicle for Australia and New Zealand at this point in time.”

What adds further weight to the comments of Birkic and others from Ford Australia is the fact that the Ranger PHEV is primarily being developed at Ford’s You Yangs proving ground in Geelong, Victoria.