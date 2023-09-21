Road test: The BMX iX1 is a compelling, quick electric all-rounder

The iX1 xDrive30 is one of the cheapest dual-motor German options on the market.

BMW currently makes 14 different kinds of SUV. That’s right, BMW has as many SUVs as The Beatles have albums. More SUVs than there are months in a year, more SUVs than I have fingers on my hands, more SUVs than Samoa has islands, more SUVs … well, you get the picture. There are heaps of them.

Even if you thin out the line-up to merge internal combustion engine variants and EV variants together, you still wind up with a nine-strong range. This means plenty of choice, but conversely it also means it can be tough for any individual model to stand out from the crowd.

The X1 is one such model that, to me, has rarely stood out in the BMW line-up – perhaps in the past acting more as an X3 recruitment tool than as a model to take seriously.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Such is the growth of the X1 platform that some will inevitably mistake it for its larger X3 stablemate.

But, BMW’s smallest and most affordable SUV has received what the kids call a ‘glow up’ this year, coming of age in a big way. And, growing a fully electric flagship – the iX1 – is just the latest feather in its cap.

Stuff first drove the iX1 in Melbourne in July, and we quite liked it. Following our test of the petrol-propelled X1 in March, we considered the iX1 to be impressive and surprisingly affordable. All the more intrigue, then, when it came time to grab it for a longer loan at home.

Just one iX1 variant is currently offered in New Zealand; the flagship, dual-motor all-wheel drive xDrive30. Since we last drove it the price has crept up $2,000 to $98,900, but that’s still very compelling pricing compared to the much less punchy Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 ($93,095) and the base single-motor RWD Audi e-tron Q4 ($99,990).

Matthew Hansen/Stuff We travel to Melbourne to sample BMW's most affordable fully electric vehicle ahead of its New Zealand arrival.

Getting a ‘full milk’, spec’d to the gills dual-motor German EV for less than 100 Gs is rare stuff, and inevitably prompted a flurry of media enquiry around whether a cut-price base model might also come here. BMW confirmed that, indeed, a more subtle single-motor model called the eDrive20 is coming next year.

Back to the xDrive30, pictured here in Alpine White. Its two motors produce 230kW/494Nm, capable of sending it to 100kph in 5.6 seconds. If the BMW’s spec sheet is lacking in any area, it’s battery size. Its 67.4kWh battery is good for a claimed 440km on the WLTP cycle, or just 30km less than the eDrive20’s 470km.

BMW claims a combined economy figure of 18.3kWh/100km, but we actually beat that, recording best numbers of 16.7kWh/100km over multiple days of testing.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The curved dual screens are angled towards the driver, while the floating center console adds a premium feel.

One of the biggest talking points of both the X1 and iX1 is their sizing. These aren’t really ‘compact’ SUVs any more. In fact, they’re just about the same size as the first-generation X3 (while the current X3 is about the same size as the first X5).

That larger size means more room inside, including a sizeable boot space. The iX1’s 490L boot is 25L smaller than that of its petrol cousin, a relatively small compromise. Space in the back seat is commendable, too.

Three adults should be able to squeeze in side by side without much drama, a feat no doubt made easier by the iX1’s almost completely flat transmission hump.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff BMW’s iDrive software is arguably a class leader for presentation, and comes with ‘Hey BMW’ voice activation.

Inside and out, the iX1 is a more maturely styled thing than its predecessors, looking more and more like a mini-me X5, worlds away from the eccentric and odd first-gen X1. The iX1 gets a raft of requisite cyan highlights denoting its electric powertrain, including a thin bezel around the grille. All xDrive30s come with the M-Sport cosmetic pack as standard.

Dual 10-inch screens occupy the iX1’s hulking curved display, operating with Harman Kardon audio and BMW’s latest iDrive software. It’s a very pretty system to look at, with a menu layout that’s arguably more logical than Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system.

Standard, customers get four different synthetic leather and cloth upholstery options. All proper leather options, including the pictured ‘Vernasca black’, are a $2,800 extra.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A more affordable single-motor iX1 variant joins the line-up in 2024.

Fit and finish inside is excellent, to the point that you sometimes forget that this is meant to be ‘one of the cheaper BMWs’. Although, whether the iX1 is actually ‘comfortable’ will be down to the individual.

The front bucket seats are plenty supportive, but are built on the hard side. This is fairly typical for BMW fare, noting the brand’s continual insistence on prioritising driver engagement and all that ‘ultimate driving machine’ stuff.

Certainly, once you’re on the road the iX1’s ride quality reveals itself to be on the firm side relative to the likes of the e-tron Q4. It’s rarely crashy enough to be an issue, and the trade-off is that it helps make the iX1 a fab car to drive at pace.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Now in its third generation, the X1 is more squared off and grown-up looking than ever before.

Inevitably, its 400kgs of extra heft mean it’s not as manoeuvrable as the standard X1, but the iX1 is nevertheless great fun to push down a curly road. Minimal body roll and oodles of grip from its Pirelli shoes make it a deceptively quick car.

Just don’t expect any rear-wheel drive feel from behind the wheel. Its Mini-shared UKL2 underpinnings are primarily FWD. Look to the Cupra Born if you’re after an even more engaging electric chassis.

One slight mixed bag is the iX1’s brakes. Its default regenerative braking calibration can be difficult to predict. The instant kick of regen when you let go of the throttle at pace is jarring and tough to adapt to. But if you’re coasting slowly enough, you don’t get any regen at all.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Not a fan of BMW’s latest wave of huge grilles? The iX1’s reasonably straightforward looks are punctuated by its innoffensive rendition of the twin-kidney grille.

What fixes all of this is switching over to ‘battery’ mode and engaging maximum regenerative braking. Its application of regen is more consistent, and works all the way to a stop – enabling true single-pedal driving for those who want it.

The iX1 xDrive30 has its quirks, but they melt into the background when you consider how much you have to spend to get this level of performance ability and practicality from either of BMW’s core German rivals. And, with an even cheaper base model on the way, the iX1 could be a genuine sleeper hit.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The iX1’s Harman Kardon sound system is powerful and sharp.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Rear legroom is solid, thanks to curved seat-backs in front and a relatively flat transmission hump.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The iX1 is difficult to tell apart from its petrol sibling on first glance.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The iDrive reverse and 360-degree camera are clear and tack sharp.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff In the rear, the iX1 offers 490L of volume, 25L less than the petrol X1.