Toyota NZ finds unique solution for lack of plug-in vehicles

The RAV4 Prime is one of Toyota’s most powerful cars, and can travel up to 95km on electric power alone.

New Zealand’s most popular carmaker, Toyota, has come up with a unique solution to two of its current challenges; its lack of immediate plug-in offerings, and a lack of supply of its popular RAV4 SUV.

The brand has moved to import a large number of used 2020–’23 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrids from Japan, offering the model through its comprehensive Signature Class used car programme.

Whilst the RAV4 Prime is not a model offered locally new, a handful of examples had already made it to local shores as used grey market imports.

Supplied The Prime’s plug-in functionality is made possible by an 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery.

Speaking to Stuff, a Toyota New Zealand representative said that the move has been well received by customers, with almost 100 Prime plug-ins sold thus far.

“This has been popular with our customers as it has the best of both worlds – 95km EV range on a fully charged battery and hybrid system for those longer trips. Momentum has started to grow with 55 wholesales and 35 to Toyota Stores for customers,” they said.

Whilst it might look fairly innocuous, the all-wheel drive RAV4 Prime is one of Toyota’s most powerful models, pipped only by the likes of the GR Supra.

Supplied The RAV4 Prime has been on sale in selected other markets since 2020.

Its powertrain is based around Toyota’s familiar 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. By itself, this engine develops 131kW/228Nm. It is mated to a rear-mounted electric motor, making for a combined output of 225kW – or 62kW more than an ordinary RAV4 Hybrid.

Along with an added electric motor, the RAV4 Prime gets an 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery, which is good for a claimed maximum of 95km of pure electric range. For reference, the Outlander PHEV’s range is rated at 84km.

Toyota boasts that these imported RAV4 Prime models are available now, and each vehicle comes with a home charging kit and Toyota’s standard Signature Class 5-year warranty and 5-year no-cost AA Roadside service.

SUPPLIED The bZ4X is the first in Toyota's all-electric bZ (Beyond Zero) series.

Given that the models being brought in are used, inevitably their local pricing is highly variable, sitting in the $65,000–$75,000 ballpark. All models benefit from a $2012.50 used car Clean Car Discount rebate.

For comparison, the new Outlander PHEV is priced between $62,990 and $79,990. But, like the new RAV4, it too is facing significant supply delays.

Choosing to import models from Japan to sell via its Signature Class programme is nothing new for Toyota, which also imports Corollas, but rarely are these models brought into the country at this scale, and rarely does Toyota bring in models that aren’t already in its new-vehicle line-up.

Supplied Being a PHEV, the RAV4 Prime comes with a very impressive 1.0L/100km fuel economy rating, although this will only be achievable with regular charging.

Although Toyota’s line-up is full of hybrid models, none of them are plug-ins. The brand did previously offer the Prius Prime PHEV, but this model was recently phased out of its line-up. Its first dedicated EV, the bZ4X, won’t land in dealerships until 2024.

Toyota New Zealand has previously indicated a desire to bring the RAV4 Prime to New Zealand, citing strong demand for the model in other markets as the lead barrier to entry. The brand appears to have shelved these hopes for now.

“We currently have no plans to secure this model in the near future, however, we are constantly reviewing the products we bring into New Zealand to ensure we are meeting the needs of all of our customers,” the representative added.

Whilst the standard RAV4 range continues to face local supply challenges, Toyota New Zealand has confirmed that customer wait times have reduced significantly from in some cases over 12 months to between six and nine months.