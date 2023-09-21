Subaru confirms Kiwi pricing for first-ever electric vehicle

Subaru has landed the first example of its Solterra EV in New Zealand. We check it out.

Subaru has announced local pricing for the all-electric Solterra SUV, with one model coming in underneath the $80,000 Clean Car Discount limit.

Two variants will launch in New Zealand, the base Solterra and the upspecced Solterra Touring. The former starts at $79,990 ($72,975 after the Clean Car Discount), while the latter comes in at $84,990. An optional two-tone exterior colour combination (in either Harbour Mist Grey with a black roof, or Platinum White Pearl with a black roof) for $85,990.

Managing Director of Inchcape New Zealand and Subaru of New Zealand, Wallis Dumper, said the wait for Solterra has been worth it.

Supplied The Solterra will be available in New Zealand for under $80,000.

“The best performances are never rushed, and Subaru Corporation has taken the time to develop an electric SUV worthy of wearing the Subaru badge. We are thrilled that the $79,990 Solterra model will be eligible for the Clean Car Discount Rebate. We cannot wait to see the first Solterras heading home with Kiwi owners in December.”

Both feature all-wheel drive thanks to twin electric motors producing a combined 160kW/336Nm, powered by a 71.4kWh battery. Subaru’s dual X-Mode drive mode selector comes standard, as well as the new Grip Control function, which Subaru says provides increased stability on rough roads or other uneven surfaces.

The base model gets 18-inch wheels, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, front seat heaters, a powered tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto with a six-speaker audio system, and a cloth interior.

Upgrading to the Touring gets you 20-inch alloys, wireless phone charging, memory driver and passenger seats with heated rear seats, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman/Kardon audio system, sat-nav, and park assist.

Supplied Both local models feature all-wheel drive and more than 400km of range.

Range for the base model is rated at 465km while the Touring drops to 414km, thanks mainly to the extra kit and larger wheels.

“Sitting roughly size-wise between a Forester and Outback, Solterra is spacious enough for family adventures, powerful enough to take on the most remotely beautiful corners of Subaru country and has enough range to get to where you’d rather be.”

Dumper advises: “With Solterra pre-orders already filling up fast, now is the time to make sure you have one secured because initial stock of both variants will be limited.”