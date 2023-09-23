Road test: Honda's new hybrid ZR-V is a massive step forward

Honda’s new ZR-V is the first hybrid SUV from the brand to land in New Zealand.

Honda New Zealand has been left somewhat languishing recently with the lack of a new-generation HR-V to offer Kiwis clamouring for small SUVs that push the size and feature envelope without pushing the bank.

Indeed, the old HR-V was a good seller for Honda, shifting more than 1000 units across a Covid-disrupted 2020, and repeating the feat in 2021, its last full year on sale. The crossover was sold out by April 2022, which means Big Red was without a small SUV for over a year.

That means all the more pressure on the new ZR-V, which shares its bones with the eleventh-generation Civic. It’s different from the third-gen Japanese and European HR-V (which we’ll be getting as well, slotting in below the ZR-V, possibly even as an EV), a marked push towards being a more premium brand whilst retaining driveability and (relative) affordability.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZR-V brings smart looks and hybrid power to the Civic platform.

I’m not sure the cabin is quite on the same level as the slightly smaller Mazda CX-30, which three years later remains remarkably luxurious inside, but it’s a huge, entirely welcome step up from the old HR-V.

Gone is that annoying old infotainment system and in with the Civic’s snappy new unit – a freestanding 9.0-inch display running a new operating system offering wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto if you’d rather mirror your phone instead. Buttons instead of a shifter indicate the presence of Honda’s e:HEV powertrain.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Civic’s superb interior returns in the ZR-V, although I wish they kept the joystick controls for the vents.

The Civic’s full-width air vent is here too, although the ZR-V uses less effective horizontal tabs to adjust the airflow instead of the hatchback’s more intuitive joysticks. Honda’s fantastically tactile air-con controls are back too, along with the Civic’s more minimal steering wheel.

This is the Sport model, which means it gets heated leather seats as well as an upgraded Bose stereo, a heated steering wheel, and nicer 18-inch wheels. Both models get a kick-to-open power tailgate (that can close by itself when you walk away with the proximity key), hill descent, adaptive high beams (a Honda first), the Honda Sensing suite, and Honda Connect app functionality that enables owners to access all sorts of features remotely.

Unfortunately, Honda’s brilliant Magic Seats don’t feature here. Perhaps they’ll return in the new H-RV...

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Honda’s styling team has earned its keep with the ZR-V.

Exterior styling is, in my opinion, superb, and reinforces my argument that a lot of current crossover SUVs would look seriously good as proper hatchbacks. Just imagine the ZR-V about three-quarters the size and lower to the ground.

The narrow eyes and large grille are nicely minimal compared to the rather busy look of the old HR-V, and the profile is cleaner as well. I particularly like the Sport’s body-colour wheel arches over the Turbo’s black cladding.

As mentioned, Sport models also get Honda’s trick e:HEV powertrain, which comprises a 2.0-litre engine and a pair of electric motors. It works similarly to the Jazz e:HEV in that the engine barely touches the axle – it generates power for the battery and motors, which then drive the front wheels.

SUPPLIED The Honda Jazz e:HEV has three drive modes, and the petrol engine only actually drives the wheels in one of them.

It’s not much of a powerhouse with 135kW/215Nm on tap, but it’s a decent performer. Electric torque means low-down shove is plentiful, and it’ll get up to highway speeds in around eight seconds, which is fine.

Of more importance here is fuel consumption. Honda claims 5.5L/100km and after a week or so of driving around Auckland we were sitting at 5.7L/100km. More light-footed driving would almost certainly see that claimed figure achieved. You can tug the paddles behind the wheel to engage more or less regenerative braking, but there isn’t a one-pedal driving mode so you do still occasionally have to touch the brake.

If you do want to take the ZR-V for a more spirited drive, the underlying Civic chassis supports the extra heft of the SUV nicely. The ride is a little firm but nothing too bad, and the steering is nicely weighted. Throttle response is as smooth as you’d expect from what is essentially electric power.

The battery is mounted in the boot, so storage space is slightly mixed, and there’s no spare wheel. Towing is also half that of the combustion-only Turbo, at 750kg.

But is it better than the mid-size benchmark, Toyota’s RAV4? Toyota’s offering is remarkably good, with lower fuel consumption, more boot space and the option of all-wheel drive for a similar price as the ZR-V. But it’s older and not quite as premium inside, even with Toyota’s updated infotainment system – Honda’s engineers have really made something special here. There’s also that lingering stock issue with Toyota ...

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Is the ZR-V the best all-round hybrid SUV? Toyota’s RAV4 would have something to say about that...

At the ZR-V’s launch Honda mentioned the Mazda CX-5 as another competitor. Comparing front-drivers to front-drivers, the Mazda represents more dollar value but the Honda is a better overall vehicle. The CX-5 was refreshed last year but is still an ageing model.

It also bears mentioning that all three run happily on 91 octane, which is lovely in this age of $3-per-litre petrol.

When, or if, Mazda does decide to give the model a new generation (Mazda is also positioning itself as a premium Japanese manufacturer, even more so than Honda), we’d be very interested to see how the ZR-V stacks up then.

And don’t forget, new versions of both the CR-V and HR-V are inbound if you’re in the market for a different size of Honda SUV.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Honda’s minimal interior is hard to fault.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Those knobs are delightfully clicky and tactile.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Hybrid ZR-Vs get PRND buttons instead of a gear lever.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Boot space is cut down slightly in the hybrid, thanks to the battery.