UK delays combustion ban to 2035, no plans for NZ to follow

Britain’s combustion ban has been pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, overnight confirmed a delay in the UK’s ban on the sale of new combustion-only vehicles, pushing the ban from 2030 to 2035.

Sunak called the change “pragmatic and proportionate,” adding that the government did not want to push “unacceptable costs” on British families in order to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The goal for the UK to be net-zero by 2050 is still on track.

Some carmakers have criticised the move, having spent millions on trying to reach the original 2030 goal.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Ford UK asked for ‘ambition, commitment and consistency’ from the government when it comes to the combustion ban.

Lisa Brankin, managing director for Ford UK and Ireland, stated: “The UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future.

“Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.”

Volkswagen UK said in a statement: “We urgently need a clear and reliable regulatory framework that creates market certainty and consumer confidence, including binding targets for infrastructure rollout and incentives to ensure the direction of travel.”

Supplied Volkswagen is also unhappy about the change, despite having a range of electric vehicles available.

However, others welcomed the change. Jaguar Land Rover called the decision to align with the European Union “pragmatic”, and Toyota – known for being hesitant to commit to a fully electric future – welcomed the extra time for consumers and the industry alike.

And what of New Zealand? Stuff reached out to the Ministry of Transport to see if there were any plans for an outright ban of new combustion sales. A spokesperson confirmed that a recommendation was made to the Government in 2021 to consider “setting a time limit on light vehicles with internal combustion engines entering, being manufactured, or assembled in Aotearoa.

“The time limit should be no later than 2035 and, if possible, as early as 2030.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A combustion ban in New Zealand was floated by the Ministry of Transport, but ultimately shelved.

Subsequent Ministry examinations to properly inform the Government included studying the need for a time limit on light combustion vehicles entering the fleet alongside other policy options and a survey question on a time limit specifically for submitters to respond to on the consultation on the Government’s draft Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP).

“The Ministry of Transport concluded a time limit was an option, but the ERP target of increasing zero-emissions vehicles to 30% of the light fleet by 2035 could also be achieved by a continuation of the Clean Car Reforms.

“Noting the success of the Clean Car Reforms in increasing the percentage of EVs entering the fleet, further consideration of the time limit on light internal combustion vehicles was deprioritised.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw outlines the country's first plan to transition away from greenhouse gas emissions.

Of course, while this is the case now, 2023 is an election year, so there’s a chance things may change in the near future.

According to the recent Drive Electric ‘State of the Nation’ report, transport is responsible for two-thirds of our air pollution, with harmful emissions causing over 2200 premature deaths, 9200 hospital admissions for respiratory and cardiac illnesses, 13,200 cases of childhood asthma, and more than $10.5 billion in social costs.

Research from the Ministry of Transport indicates that widespread EV uptake could result in an approximate 50% reduction in the health impacts of air pollution.